Lethal Company can be a very social game if you’re used to playing in a crew of four, and as time goes on, you may find yourself wishing you were able to emote a bit more. Here’s how to get more emotes in Lethal Company.

Installing More Emotes Mod in Lethal Company

At the time of writing, the vanilla version of Lethal Company only comes with two emotes: dance and point. However, if you want more options, you’ll need to download and install the More Emotes mod from Thunderstore.

The good news is that the installation process is pretty easy and straightforward, and should be simple even for folks who may not necessarily be familiar with modding their games. The only requirement is that you have BepInEx installed via GitHub, which is a plugin for Unity Mono, IL2CPP, and .NET framework games. Once it’s installed on your machine, download the More Emotes mod from Thunderstore.

With the file downloaded, right-click it and extract it to your main game folder, where Lethal Company.exe is installed. And you’re pretty much all set.

This mod comes with six new emotes: middle finger, clap, shy, the griddy, twerk, and salute. You’ll be able to access them from the emote wheel by pressing the V key on your keyboard, and selecting them with your mouse or by pressing the keybind.

With Lethal Company being such a big hit even in early access, it seems likely that Zeekerss will eventually add more emotes to the game. But for now, impatient fans will have to make do with modding.

