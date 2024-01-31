The tutorial phase can fly by in an instant, ultimately leaving you high and dry with everyone’s distinct movesets. So, if you want to last longer on the battlefield, here’s how to counter enemy attacks in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Enemy Attack Counters in Kill the Justice League, Explained

Anytime you see lightning bolt symbols around an enemy, you can initiate a Counter Shot. This can be done by aiming at your opponent’s target area while pressing the ADS and Primary Traversal buttons. For example, PlayStation users can hit ‘L2’ and ‘R1 to counter and deal damage in Kill the Justice League.

Image Source: Rocksteady Games via Twinfinite

The center of the lightning bolt ring will be your primary target, and you’ll sometimes see a button notification for it when close to an enemy. Once players perform the attack, they should see a substantial amount of damage inflicted (with the Damage Numbers activated.) If you’re lucky, it can even eliminate foes with just one strike.

It shouldn’t be too challenging with the default aim assist settings. However, those who don’t mind a challenge can turn it off completely.

Sometimes, the counters won’t always be successful, especially if you are too far from an opponent. That means you must be at least a few feet away to perform the Counter Shot. The technique works for every team member, but some can land these strikes much easier due to their versatile movements. But if you aren’t sure which one to pick, check out our best character guide to improve your experience tremendously.

Now that you know how to counter attacks in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you can learn more tips and tricks, including our explainer on fast travel. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to dive further into madness.