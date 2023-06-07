How to Complete ‘Miracles Take Time’ Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

The Fairy Godmother has finally arrived in the magical lands of Dreamlight Valley, featuring one of the game’s biggest story updates. With this character, you’ll embark on a series of quests centered around the Forgotten Lands, each with its own unique memory fragments. So, if you want to know how to complete the Miracles Take Time quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s what steps you need to take to achieve this mission.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Miracles Take Time Quest Guide

To begin the Miracles Take Time quest, you must go to the giant pumpkin in the Forgotten Lands to speak to Fairy Godmother. But, if this option hasn’t been triggered for you yet, you must ensure that the Remembering update has been installed on Disney Dreamlight Valley.

After you talk to the character, she will ask you to get five Purified Night Shards, to open the entrance to the enchanting Dreamscape. Once you collect the required materials, you must follow Fairy Godmother to the entryway and grab the following fragments to progress further in the story:

Memory of Power

Memory of Courage

Memory of Love

The memories are easy enough to spot, so you can simply pick them up from the pedestals to fulfill Fairy Godmother’s request.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

When you obtain all three orbs, you’ll trigger the next phase of the character’s narrative as you dive deeper into the Forgotten’s memories.

How to Complete Forgotten Memories: Friendship in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first memory you’ll look into is associated with friendship, sending you back into the past of Dreamlight Valley. Players can enter the gateway in the Dreamscape near the Fairy Godmother, where they will immediately speak to Mickey. You’ll also notice a new darkly-themed outfit for your character as you take on the role of the Forgotten.

You’ll then be tasked with picking up five “Ugly Flowers” in this realm, which can be relatively hard to spot due to their decayed appearance. Fortunately, players can look for sparkles near them to pinpoint their location more precisely, and then craft the Hideous Bouquet at the Crafting Station next to Goofy’s house.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Now, you can give the item to Minnie by the pillar on the right side (it resembles the same layout as the real Dreamlight Valley) and speak to the rest of the characters within the location. Eventually, Goofy will ask you to grab a few rotten ingredients around the realm to make the Nasty Bouillabaisse.

Rotten Tomato Location

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

The Rotten Tomato will be near some barrels next to Mickey, and you can also spot a Rotten Clam across from it.

Rotten Clam Location

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

The next ingredient will be near the pond, between Goofy and Minnie.

Rotten Carrot Location

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

The last item is behind Goofy’s house, next to the pond.

Once all the ingredients have been collected, you can select the quest tab while cooking to place all the resources in the pot (with the Exquisite Shrimp Goofy provides you with.) In return, you can talk to Goofy and Minnie to unlock the Memory of Friendship in the Dreamscape.

How to Complete Forgotten Memories: Trust in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While exploring a past version of the Glade of Trust, you’ll need to follow the instructions of Mother Gothel. At some point, she’ll ask you to fish for the Jewel-Encrusted Mirror, which can be found in golden-colored spots in the water.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

You may need to do this interaction a few times, as other items can spawn from these locations. As a result, players can give the material to Mother Gothel near the Glade of Trust willow tree to unlock the Memory of Trust.

How to Complete Forgotten Memories: Nurturing in Disney Dreamlight Valley

That last memory will transport you to Sunlit Plateau, where you must talk to Scar at the Pillar of Nurturing. After you converse with him, you’ll need to take on the role of a plant killer and crush eight flowers around the land.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

You’ll be rewarded with Night Thorn Seeds that you’ll need to plant near the Dreamlight Tree, Mine entrance and waterfall, and Pillar of Nurturing. Like the other realms, this location follows a similar layout to the present-day Sunlit Plateau, so you can use that as a guide. But, if you aren’t sure where the Dreamlight Tree is, you can find it next to the Dreamscape gateway.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

All you have to do now is plant five seeds near each location and water them to fulfill the quest, resulting in the final memory on the Dreamscape pedestal. During this time, players will need to progress through a few cutscenes with the What’s Left Behind quest for a short period to reveal the dark truth about the Forgotten.

That does it for our guide on how to complete the Miracles Take Time quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the latest information about the 2023 Roadmap.

