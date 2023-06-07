Purified Night Shards are one of the many different items you can craft in Disney Dreamlight Valley. They’re used for crafting a number of other items themselves, but they’re also pretty important for completing the various quests you’ll embark on for the various characters in the game. Seemingly, nobody can get enough of the things! In this guide, we’ll run you through how to get Purified Night Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Crafting Purified Night Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Purified Night Shards can be crafted from the Potion & Enchantment tab in the Crafting Station menus by combining five Night Shards and one Dream Shard. You can see in our screenshot below where you’ll find the Purified Night Shard crafting recipe.

Image Credit: Gameloft via Twinfinite

To get Night Shards, you’ll need to find Dirt Mounds and dig them up with your Royal Shovel. Dirt Mounds respawn automatically after a set amount of time and they’re pretty common, so you should be able to get a good few of these pretty quickly.

Dream Shards are obtained by removing Night Thorns around your village, digging up the same Dirt Mounds you can find the Night Shards in, or feeding the Valley’s critters their favorite foods. Night Thorns spawn every day, just like those weeds do in your Animal Crossing New Horizons town, so just make it part of your daily routine and you’ll be able to get a huge amount of Dream Shards easily.

With the materials in your inventory, head to the Crafting Station, select the Purified Night Shard recipe and go ahead and select the ‘Make’ button. These will now be added to your inventory ready for you to use in your quests.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get Purified Night Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out our guides on

