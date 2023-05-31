Disney Dreamlight Valley 2023 Roadmap Explained

Image Source: Gameloft

The magical adventures of Dreamlight Valley continue thanks to Gameloft’s big announcement of revealing a new lineup of characters, clothing, quests, and realms. Like the previous installments, every update will provide players with the latest Star Paths, featuring various cosmetic themes. So, if you want to know what to expect this year, here’s an explanation of Disney Dreamlight Valley 2023 roadmap.

What Is the Disney Dreamlight Valley 2023 Roadmap?

While Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Early 2023 Content Roadmap revealed many new features, the latest announcement has showcased even more content for the remainder of the year. To get a complete overview of the 2023 roadmap, here’s a breakdown of what’s to come:

Early June: The Remembering update and new Star Paths: D100 celebration and The Wonder of Pixar.

Summer: Vanellope von Schweetz launch, in-game prizes, and an innovative new feature.

September: Belle comes to Dreamlight Valley, Beauty and the Beast realm, dark-themed Star Path.

Late 2023: New chapter, characters, frontiers, multiplayer options, Royal Tool, and more.

Although there isn’t an official release date for the Remembering update, you can look forward to more information soon, considering its early launch. However, we do at least know that it will focus on expanding the main storyline of the Forgetting, the darkness that has corrupted many Dreamlight Valley residents.

Then, you can splash your way into the Summer update and cruise down the coast with Wreck-It Ralph’s Vanellope von Schweetz, who was previously teased in the early roadmap. The D100 and Wonder of Pixar Star Path may also be divided between the June and Summer launches, but it isn’t entirely clear which one will debut first.

The September release will bring Beauty and the Beast’s Belle to the lands and an eerie-themed Star Path for those who love Disney villains. As for the rest of the year, players can anticipate a ton of new features, especially with the big reveal of multiplayer options. Furthermore, you can look forward to a new Royal Tool added to your gear selection, which may get rid of the green flames in the Forgotten Lands.

More information will be revealed in the coming months, so stay tuned for more DDV updates on Twinfinite for the latest details.

That does it for our explanation of the Disney Dreamlight Valley 2023 roadmap. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including everything new coming to Update 5.

