Can You Put the Forgotten Lands Fires Out in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Answered

Disney Dreamlight Valley allows players to live in a magical world that brings to life many of their favorite characters throughout Disney’s rich history. In addition to exploring all the areas, befriending your favorite characters, collecting items, and crafting, you’ll get to create your own avatar. It’s every Disney fan’s dream come true! But it’s not all instant paradise. There are some things that can put a damper on your enjoyment and progress, and one of those things is the fire obstacles in the Forgotten Lands. Once you unlock that biome area with 15,000 Dreamlight points, you’ll be sure to wonder if you can put the Forgotten Lands fires out in Disney Valley.

Can You Put Out the Fires in the Forgotten Lands in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Unfortunately, the short answer is no at this time. The Forgotten Lands is still one of the most restricted places in the game, especially because a lot of the area is covered with spooky green flames. These flames are obviously more than just decorations, they’re deterrents to keep players from exploring or collecting items. This is most likely due to Disney holding back until the area is expanded in future updates.

But there is a silver lining of sorts. Eventually, there should be a future event or quest line to help get rid of the flames and open up new pathways to explore. According to the official Disney Dreamlight Valley news update page, there will be a revelation of the secret to The Forgetting involving a princess. This update is scheduled for sometime in the early Summer of 2023.

Players have already seen new characters introduced in previous updates along with plenty of new quests and items. So the same can be expected with the update that helps unveil The Forgotten Lands. So just be patient a little bit longer.

That’s all you need to know about putting out the fires in the Forgotten Lands in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you haven’t already, make sure you know how to update your Disney Dreamlight Valley game so you’ll always be able to play with the latest inclusions.

