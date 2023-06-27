how to complete blonde bombshell challenge in bitlife

Image Source: Candywriter

If there’s one aspect of BitLife that’s kept fresh, it’s the challenges, and this time around it’s the Blonde Bombshell Challenge. This theme is essentially a caricature of Marilyn Monroe’s life. It’s an interesting roleplaying experience, I’ll give it that, so if you too want to complete the Blonde Bombshell Challenge in BitLife, I’ll teach you how!

How to Complete BitLife’s Blonde Bombshell Challenge

To complete the Blonde Bombshell challenge in BitLife, you have to follow along with notable beats in Marilyn Monroe’s life. Start up a new game and follow along:

Be born female. Not just any female, but one born in Los Angeles, California. You guessed it: Marilyn was born there, too. Additionally, you want to have a high ‘Looks’ stat, too. You’ll need it for later. Get hired as a factory worker. Weird, right? Well, not that weird considering Marilyn also worked at a factory before she gained fame and fortune. Becoming a factory worker isn’t difficult, but you’ll have to at least graduate high school. Spend a year doing that, then quit. Go right into modeling until you’re famous. Becoming a famous model isn’t that difficult either, but it’s much more involved than being a factory worker. Here’s why it was important to be born pretty; it makes it far easier to obtain. Master the piano. Now that you’re a famous model, take some of the money you’ve earned and buy a piano. Under Activities, go to Shopping. You can pick up a piano from Beefcake Guitar & Drum. Under Mind & Body, take piano lessons until your skill is maxed out. Pose for a scandalous magazine. Under the Fame tab, choose to do a photoshoot. That shouldn’t be hard considering your status as a famous model. However, you can’t choose to pose in a scandalous magazine. You just have to keep posing in photoshoots until it happens.

Once you’ve made it onto the cover of a sordid magazine in BitLife, the Blonde Bombshell challenge is officially complete. That wasn’t too bad, was it? To think Marilyn Monroe experienced that in real life. For us, we’ll just experience life as a crime lord or as the President in BitLife from the safety of our homes.

