How to Beat Victor & Shadowbeak in Palworld

The last tower bosses in Palworld are Victor and Shadowbeak, who are hiding in the Tower of the PAL Genetic Research Unit. In this guide, we’ll explain the best strategy that you can use to beat this final boss.

Palworld Tower of the PAL Genetic Research Unit Boss Guide

Victor and Shadowbeak are Level 50 bosses, with Shadowbeak having a Dark element. You should reach Level 50 before you attempt to challenge the final boss. Besides having a ton of health, Shadowbeak has various powerful attacks that can easily kill you and your Pals.

Once you get to the maximum level, you can gain access to various powerful weapons, such as the Rocket Launcher. Besides wearing the Pal Metal Armor, you can also equip the Life Pendant and Attack Pendant to boost your stats.

Another way to get buffs is by consuming high-quality food, which offers a temporary stat boost. Do note that food buff does not stack, so there’s no need to gorge yourself.

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

You should bring Dragon-type Pals to defeat Victor and Shadowbeak within the time limit. Here is the list of recommended units you can use:

Jetragon

Orserk

Jormuntide

Astegon

Quivern

You may consider crafting the Quivern Saddle since this Pal can enhance Dragon attacks while mounted. Another unit with similar Partner Skill is Chillet, which can apply Dragon damage to your attacks while you’re riding it.

Offering Pal Souls to a Statue of Power can also increase your Pal stats. Another viable way to upgrade your unit is by using the Pal Essence Condenser, which can raise your Pal’s base stats and Partner Skill.

While Shadowbeak has various deadly moves, the most dangerous one is the Ice attack, which can freeze your Pal. When this occurs, immediately summon your Pal back to avoid unnecessary damage. You also want to be careful with the beam attack since it can severely hurt you and your Pal.

That’s the end of our guide on how to beat Victor and Shadowbeak. For more Palworld content, consider reading our post on the comparison between Palworld and Pokemon.