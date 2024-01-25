With so many potential Pals to capture and keep as companions, it is no wonder that players are spoilt for choice in Palworld. However, there are some clear leaders when it comes to putting together a strong party, and for players hoping to add a Dark-type dragon into the mix, this guide on how to get Astegon in Palworld will help you to do just that.

Palworld Astegon Location

A flying mount that can bring plenty to combat scenarios, Astegon is definitely a good pick for any team. That said, getting to it and then capturing it is a whole other matter.

Image Source: Pocketpair

Players will have to make their way to the island that is found northwest of the main area, which is the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary, where Astegon can be found roaming around other powerful Pals. The moment you step foot onto land, there is also a risk of getting a Wanted Status, so be sure not to be caught by any of the human NPCs that are around.

These foes are high-level adversaries, and if you get caught between them and the Astegon, it could easily spell death in an instant. Be sure to be properly armored up and bring along your best Pal Spheres and powerful enough firearms.

Catching Astegon in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair

Hopefully, you can avoid unwanted attention and focus fully on beating the Astegon until it is weak enough to be captured. As a Dark-type Pal, using an Ice-type Pal to counter it will give you a big advantage. Considering that the Astegons on the island are likely to be level 40 and above, you will need to make sure your Pals are similarly powerful.

Dodge the Pal’s purple beam whenever it attacks, and try to whittle its health down from range. Eventually, it will be weak enough to be captured.

Now that you are caught up on how to get Astegon in Palworld, you can turn your attention to other Pals to add to the Paldeck. For more help with the game, be sure to check out other related guides below, or search Twinfinite.