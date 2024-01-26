You may not be able to evolve Pals in Palworld, but you sure can breed them. In fact, if you’re hoping to get one of the most powerful Pals in the game, you have the option of either breeding or catching it. Here’s how to get Shadowbeak in Palworld.

Palworld Shadowbeak Location

First off, let’s talk about where you can find Shadowbeak in Palworld. It’s located in the very top right corner of the map, in the northeast. You’ll want to head to Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3 to find it, but do note that you’ll need to either fly or swim there with a mount.

In addition to that, you’ll also want to have armor to help you survive both hot and cold temperatures in this region.

We’ve included a screenshot down below to indicate its exact location.

Wild Shadowbeaks start at around level 40 in this area, so make sure you and your Pals are properly equipped and leveled for the fight. Shadowbeak is a Dark-type Pal, so you’ll want to exploit its weakness with Dragon-type attacks if possible.

As always, once you whittle its health down, hit the Q button to throw a Pal Sphere to start the capturing process.

How to Breed Shadowbeak

If you want to breed your own Shadowbeak in Palworld, you can do that as well. However, getting its parent Pals can be pretty challenging.

The only parent combination for Shadowbeak is Kitsun and Astegon, both of which are pretty high leveled and powerful. If you don’t want to go through the trouble of catching both parent Pals and waiting for them to breed, it might be easier to just catch Shadowbeak on your own.

Of course, the upside of breeding is that once you have the parents, you can continuously wait for them to breed until you get a Shadowbeak with the perks you want.

That’s all you need to know about getting Shadowbeak in Palworld. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.