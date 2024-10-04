How to Beat Namu in Heroes Battlegrounds

Namu (Nomu) is the only boss in Heroes Battlegrounds, and it provides a tough fight for anyone who encounters him. If you want to spawn and defeat Namu for the rewards, then make sure you’ve got some friends to beat Namu in Heroes Battlegrounds.

Recommended Videos

How To Spawn Namu In Roblox Heroes Battlegrounds

Firstly, you need to know how Namu enters Roblox Heroes Battlegrounds before you can fight him. He will spawn into servers after a specific amount of time, and it’s up to players to defeat him before the timer expires.

On public servers, Namu spawns every 60 to 90 minutes .

. On private servers, Namu spawns every 30 minutes .

. Namu will despawn after 40 minutes if not defeated.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinte

You can rush the spawning of Namu by clicking the “characters” button at the top and then clicking “Spawn Namu” at the bottom of the list. This costs 485 Robux, however, so it’s typically better to wait it out. Remember not to make any in-app purchases without a parent or guardian present!

Whilst waiting for Namu, you can practice your skills or go AFK and camp it out. It is recommended to fill out your ultimate bars before Namu spawns, as a way of preparing.

When Namu spawns, he’ll crash from the skies and let out a mighty roar. His health bar will appear, and it’ll be go time.

Best Strategy For Namu In Roblox Heroes Battlegrounds

Namu is an incredibly demanding boss in Roblox Heroes Battlegrounds, thanks to his aggression and buffs. With 14 different attacks, you need to know which character and moves are best to deal with his constant onslaught.

When fighting Namu, keep in mind the following buffs he has:

Namu takes reduced knockback and stun.

Namu’s health increases the more players there are.

Namu cannot be ragdolled.

Namu’s base health is 3,500, although this will go up with every player.

When fighting Namu, you need a character that has both powerful ranged and grab attacks. Grab attacks are the best way to deal damage whilst interrupting his combos and attacks. They also give everyone some respite during the fight.

For this, I’d recommend Hero Slayer, as this character has a good ranged attack, is quick, and has a great grab attack. Naturally, you should go with whichever character you have the most experience and skill with, although Hero Slayer is a solid choice for Namu.

Explosion Hero is another recommendation as the attacks of this character are powerful, meaning you can go toe-to-toe with Namu with little worry. Although you will have to be supported by your friends as the moveset isn’t the most versatile and defensive, dealing huge damage in pocket bursts can be super helpful.

Whether you are fighting Namu solo or with others, make sure to keep your distance, block attacks, and take your time. It is never worth risking your life for just one extra hit. Some attacks can’t be blocked, but most can. Bait out his attack and combo and then retaliate before going back on the defensive.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinte

Although you can respawn during the fight, if you die in melee, you can threaten other weakened players that will likely get taken out. If this happens too often, the fight could get dragged out and he could despawn, invalidating your hard work. So be careful, as taking an extra second to keep alive is a lot better than wasting more time by dying!

Also, if you’re in a group, act like it! Communicate and coordinate your attacks. If one player engages in melee, support them with ranged attacks. If they’re suffering, then tag them out and hit Namu with your strongest melee combo whilst they recover and perform ranged attacks. Note that Namu targets the closest character, so staying close will guarantee his aggro.

Tagging in and out in this way will keep Namu busy and distracted, and will mean that you have control over him. Note that he is pretty wild, so control and organization will slip from time to time. But getting back into the rhythm of engaging and disengaging is important. With this strategy, you should win no matter what character you’re using.

All Rewards For Beating Namu In Roblox Heroes Battlegrounds

Once you’ve beaten Namu in Roblox Heroes Battlegrounds, the players in the server will be given rewards.

Any player that is playing with a character that can gain Mastery (Green Hero or Hero Slayer), then they’ll be awarded 7 to 13% XP Mastery for that character. So if you get good at beating Namu, you can expect to complete your Mastery pretty quickly.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinte

Also, Namu has a chance to award players with the Kurogiri character, Warp Portal (permanently). This class is an exclusive Namu drop, meaning you need to keep defeating him until you get it.

There is a base 7% chance to get the Kurogiri character when beating Nomu. If you dealt the third, second, or first highest damage to Namu during the fight, however, you’ll gain an additional 1%, 2%, or 3% chance for the drop. These bonuses stack with each win, so as long as you’re dealing enough damage, your chances will get higher and higher to unlock Warp Portal in Heroes Battlegrounds.

Now that you know all about defeating Namu in Roblox Heroes Battlegrounds, make sure you’re also aware of the Heroes Battlegrounds Trello link. For more anime Roblox, check out our Anime Dungeon Fighters fruit tier list and our Anime Vanguards ascension guide.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy