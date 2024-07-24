Heroes Battlegrounds Trello Link (July 2024)

Want all the right information and looking for the Heroes Battlegrounds Trello link? Then we have everything you need in this article! We’ll go over all the information provided on the board, highlighting the most useful ones. Keep reading to find out what you need!

Recommended Videos

What Is the Heroes Battlegrounds Trello Link?

You can join the official Hero Battlegrounds Trello board with this link. We last checked it was working on July 24, 2024.

You don’t need to be registered to Trello, since at the moment, the board is public. But it might be a good idea to add it to your favorites if you have an account on Trello by clicking the star icon.

By checking the board you can take a look at the latest updates, information, and news on the game.

What Is On The Heroes Battlegrounds Trello Board?

As this is a My Hero Academia-inspired Roblox experience, the board first goes over all the main mechanics of the game, along with the inspirations taken from the popular anime series. You can also find the Discord link for the game, in case you need even more information about it.

The board then explains the game’s characters, such as Hero Slayer and Green Hero, and then analyzes the bosses, even though there is only one at the moment, Namu. Each card explains the boss’ weakness, along with the character’s special moves and passives.

Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

The board also takes a look at the several NPCs that you can use to check out your new move set and several special attacks. Then there are the locations, such as the Abandoned Shop and Villain Bar, with a useful list of destructible items for each one. The board, finally, explains the several game passes and even goes through each of the different cosmetics that you can buy in Heroes Battlegrounds.

That’s all we have for you on the Heroes Battlegrounds Trello link. For more useful board information, check out the Type Soul Trello link, Clover Retribution Trello link, and Peroxide Trello link.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy