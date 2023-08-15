How to Beat Gerringothe Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Gerringothe Thorm is a boss you can encounter while exploring the Tollhouse in Baldur’s Gate 3. Although she has over 600 HP, it is still possible to defeat her easily. Here are some tips you can use to beat Gerringothe Thorm.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Gerringothe Thorm Boss Fight Guide

Instead of attacking Gerringothe Thorm directly, you should defeat the six Visages in the Tollhouse first. They’re connected to the boss, and you can shave off 100 HP for each flying skull you destroy.

Not only that, but the Visages are also linked to Gerringothe’s pieces of armor. For example, if you manage to kill two skulls, the boss will lose her vambraces, and she can no longer use the whip attack.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Once you destroy all six Visages, Gerringothe will only have six health points. I recommend killing the flying skulls before interacting with the boss. That way, you will enter the boss fight with Gerringothe already dying.

Another way to easily beat Gerringothe is by convincing her to give all of her gold to you. If you manage to pass the two difficult skill checks, she will kill herself, allowing you to avoid a boss battle. Here are the dialogue choices you must make:

Toss the creature a gold piece.

I don’t hand out so much gold for so little in return.

I’ve already paid.

[Persuasion] Why stay in this rotted building? Take your gold and be free. (Charisma Check: 18)

[Persuasion] Says who? Seems to me there’s no one here to oversee you. (Charisma Check: 21)

After beating Gerringothe Thorm and exploring the Tollhouse, you can head northwest to discover the Thorm Mausoleum in BG3. In this place, besides learning more about Ketheric’s source of immortality, you can also partake in the Gauntlet of Shar to obtain Umbral Gems.