Honkai Star Rail Virtual Scentventure Event Guide

Honkai Star Rail version 1.6 features several fun events, one of them being the Virtual Scentventure. In this guide, we’ll give you some tips on how to win this combat challenge.

How to Complete Virtual Scentventure in HSR

To start the Virtual Scentventure event, you must reach Trailblaze level 24 and complete the Silent Galaxy quest. Then, you have to respond to Arlan’s message and teleport to the Supply Zone in Herta Space Station.

After that, you will get transported to the Base Zone, and you must speak with a Cloudbot that will give you access to the Virtual Scentventure. This combat challenge requires you to defeat various bosses within a time limit. Here are some tips you can use to complete this event:

Use Trial Characters

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Each stage will offer two Trial units that you can use to fight the boss. I recommend using them since they are fully built and equipped with their signature Light Cones. For instance, in the Everlasting Dream stage, I still use Trial Silver Wolf even though I have her in my account. Of course, feel free to use your own units if you feel that you have the perfect team to counter the boss.

Read Illusion Trait

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Each stage will have its unique Illusion Trait that will affect combat. For example, in the Everlasting Dream stage, breaking the Abundant Ebon Deer’s Toughness is important since the boss takes less damage when it’s not vulnerable. Reducing the boss’ Toughness bar will also delay its action, eliminate all Ambrosial Arbor branches, and recover all allies’ Energy and Skill Points.

Use Scent Plug-in

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You should use the Scent Plug-in to receive buffs during battle. Each stage will offer four buff options, and you can pick two to get bonuses in combat.

Kill the Boss Within the Time Limit

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Your main goal is to defeat the boss as soon as possible to ensure that you have a high Remaining Action Value. The more Remaining Action Value you have, the higher your score will be. To claim all rewards in one stage, you need to get at least 2,600 points, which you can obtain by defeating the boss with 600 Remaining Action Value left.

HSR Virtual Scentventure Event Rewards

Here is the list of all the limited-time rewards you can get from this event:

Tracks of Destiny x1

Stellar Jade x500

Relic Remains x150

Traveler’s Guide x20

Refined Aether x15

Lost Crystal x20

Credit x300,000

That covers everything you need to know about the Virtual Scentventure event. For more Honkai Star Rail guides, you can read our post on the best build for Dr. Ratio.