Honkai Star Rail Dr. Ratio Build Guide

Dr. Ratio is an arrogant member of the Intelligentsia Guild who loves to wear a plaster sculpture on his head. Although he prefers to use his brain, he is very capable in combat. In this Honkai Star Rail guide, we’ll explain how you can build Dr. Ratio to unleash his full power.

How to Build Dr. Ratio in HSR

Dr. Ratio is a five-star DPS who follows the Path of The Hunt and has an Imaginary element. He can deal a ton of single-target DMG and also dish out frequent follow-up attacks.

Light Cone: Baptism of Pure Thought Alternative: In the Night, Sleep Like the Dead, Cruising in the Stellar Sea, or Worrisome, Blissful

Relics: Wastelander of Banditry Desert Body: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Feet: SPD

Planar Ornaments: Inert Salsotto Planar Sphere: Imaginary DMG Bonus Link Rope: ATK%

Eidolons: E2

Trace Priority: Talent > Ultimate > Skill > Basic Attack

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Like other five-star units, the best Light Cone for Dr. Ratio is his signature Light Cone, Baptism of Pure Thought. This item can boost his CRIT DMG by 20 percent, and it can get further increased by eight percent for every debuff on the enemy target. When using Ultimate to attack the enemy target, he will receive the Disputation effect, which buffs his damage by 36 percent and allows his follow-up attacks to ignore 24 percent of the target’s DEF.

For Dr. Ratio’s Relics, you can equip the Wastelander of Banditry Desert set, which boosts his Imaginary DMG by 10 percent. This gear can increase his CRIT Rate by 10 percent against debuffed enemies and also buff his CRIT DMG by 20 percent against Imprisoned enemies.

I recommend using the Inert Salsotto set as Dr. Ratio’s Planar Ornaments to increase his CRIT Rate by eight percent. When his CRIT Rate reaches 50 percent or higher, his Ultimate and follow-up attack DMG will get a 15 percent buff.

If you have spare Stellar Jades, you can unlock Dr. Ratio’s E2, The Divine Is in the Details. This Eidolon boosts his follow-up attack’s Imaginary DMG against debuffed enemies; the more debuffs the target has, the higher the amount of buff Dr. Ratio receives. This effect can be triggered a maximum of four times during each follow-up attack.

You should prioritize upgrading Dr. Ratio’s Talent because that’s the primary source of his damage. Afterward, you can level up both his Skill and Ultimate to increase both abilities’ damage output.

That’s everything you need to know about the best build for Dr. Ratio. For more Honkai Star Rail content, you can read our guide on how to build Kafka.