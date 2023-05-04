Honkai: Star Rail Survival Wisdom Quest Guide

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Sampo is a mysterious character who loves to play jokes and perform all kinds of questionable acts. Unsurprisingly, the man will ask for your assistance again after you save him from the Silvermane Guards. If you need help completing the “Survival Wisdom” side quest in Honkai: Star Rail, you’ve come to the right place because this guide can walk you through the whole mission.

How to Complete Survival Wisdom Quest in HSR

You can accept the “Survival Wisdom” side quest by reading Sampo’s message, and he will ask you to meet him at the Great Mine. You will be tasked to find several lost mining pieces of equipment, and in return, Sampo will give you a secret treasure map.

You can obtain the Thermal-Powered Mechanical Mining Pick by checking out a nearby area that the game has marked. The tool will be propped up on a metal beam beside a bunch of other pickaxes.

To get the second lost tool, you must head deeper into the mine. Luckily, the game has also marked the location of the equipment, but you will need to defeat several enemies that block your path. A vagrant has claimed the missing Customized Pink Safety Helmet, and you must beat him in a battle to reclaim it.

You can now return the lost equipment to Sampo, and the man will readily give you the Treasure Map. The main character does not fully believe the map is real, but you must check the marked spot.

You can teleport to the Overlook Space Anchor and head northwest. Several enemies will be nearby, and you’ll need to defeat them first so they won’t hinder your search.

Once the area is clear, you can walk toward a box of Geomarrow and two barrels that sit between two vagrant tents. There will be a shining item that you can investigate, and you will get the Anti-Dust Mask.

The Trailblazer will become angry for being tricked, and you must locate Sampo in the Main Mine Shaft. The man will be talking to a miner, and he will ask you to hand over the equipment to him. In order to appease the main character, Sampo will finally give you the Real Treasure Map.

You can teleport again to the Overlook area and walk past the elevator. Sampo’s treasure will be hidden underground, and you must investigate a shining spot on the ground to reveal it. The Precious Treasure Chest will grant you 30 Stellar Jades, 30 Traiblaze EXP, and more, and you will also unlock the “Greedy Psychology” achievement.

That does it for our guide on how to complete the “Survival Wisdom” side quest in Honkai: Star Rail. If you want to read more HSR content, you can check out the links below.

