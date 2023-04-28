Honkai Star Rail: All On the Doorsteps of Science Daily Answers

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The Honkai: Star Rail saga has it all: fighting, storytelling, puzzles, and… challenging math questions? You’ll discover this numerical assessment during your daily missions, where you must help the Civilian Scientist Regin submit his thesis on the Supreme Guardian time tunnel. So, if you aren’t sure how to complete this quest, we’ll show you all the answers to On the Doorsteps of Science in Honkai: Star Rail.

All Ministry of Education Quiz Answers in Honkai: Star Rail

To begin On the Doorsteps of Science, you can select the waypoint on your mission board and navigate to it with Honkai: Star Rail’s teleportation system. Next, players can find Regin in the Administrative District’s Hotel Lobby on planet Jarilo-VI, which is the primary area he will be at over the course of this quest. From there, you’ll speak to Manya, an Overworld officer who will test your knowledge by asking a few mathematical questions.

Those who wish to complete this test must select the following correct answers each day:

Question Answer Which are there more of: prime numbers, or natural numbers? The same. How many cars have had their wheels stolen? Fourteen.

Since it is a daily mission, we’ll update these answers daily to assist you with this endeavor. But, if you get these questions wrong, you can get another chance by running back to Regin to replay it again.

The first question is more or less an entrance exam, allowing players to partake in the official Ministry of Education quiz the next day. These inquiries are seemingly more extensive in format compared to the first, so it’s best to read them thoroughly.

Once players unlock the following daily task, they must ask both Regin and Manya about the thesis, or else it won’t trigger (there will be a few other talking points that aren’t necessary.) Then, you must repeat this process to start the next On the Doorsteps of Science phase until you’ve finally passed each test.

That does it for our guide on all On the Doorsteps of Science daily answers. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on Old Foreman’s Treasure Hook quest.

