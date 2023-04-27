Honkai: Star Rail Old Foreman’s Treasure Hook Quest Guide

Image Credit: HoYoverse

You can accept all kinds of quests while playing Honkai: Star Rail, such as daily missions and story quests. However, the game also features companion missions, which lets you help various side characters you’ve met on your journey. Among them is the “Old Foreman’s Treasure” quest, where you are tasked to discover the identity of the thief that stole the vein detector. If you need help completing this HSR mission, this guide can give you some pointers.

How to Complete Old Foreman’s Treasure Hook Quest in HSR

You can start the “Old Foreman’s Treasure” mission once you receive a message from Julian. He will ask you to help Hook, and you will need to head over to the mine. Hook and her father, Fersman, will be cornered by two vagrants who refuse to see sense, forcing you to beat them in battle.

After you defeat them, you’ll need to take Fersman to Natasha despite the man’s reluctance. In the clinic, the father will explain his situation to you, and Hook will ask for your help to locate the missing vein detector. You must return back to the camp and begin interrogating everyone there.

You can talk to four people in the area: Cook, Merchant, Tailor, and Helper. The Cook will say that he suspects the Helper is the thief. The Tailor and the Helper claim they’re innocent, while the Merchant tells you that the Cook is suspicious.

After you’re done interrogating everyone, you’ll discuss your findings with Hook and Swetta. Swetta says that one person is lying, and you’ll need to guess who it is based on their statements. You can ask Hook for some hints, and she’ll tell you that the thief is either the Merchant or the Cook.

The correct answer is the Cook, but unfortunately, he already runs away. You must chase after him into the mine, where you’ll see the thief trying to sell the vein detector to Sampo. When you confront him, the Cook refuses to give the machine, and you must defeat him in a battle to take it back.

Although you manage to beat the thief, the vein detector is broken, which makes Hook heartbroken. Sampo suggests you take the machine to Balaway since he may be able to fix the tool. Sadly, after talking to him, he’ll tell you that the vein detector cannot be repaired, and you can only return to Fersman.

Hook’s father is not angry about the broken machine and thanks you for looking out for his daughter. The side mission will end after that, and you will receive a bunch of Trailblaze EXP, Stellar Jade, Adventure Log, Shields, and Credits.

That is the end of our guide for the “Old Foreman’s Treasure” Hook quest in Honkai: Star Rail. Before leaving to complete this companion mission, consider checking out other articles on Twinfinite.

