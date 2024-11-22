Hollowed Trello Link (November 2024)

As far as Roblox RPGs go, Hollowed is definitely one of the more vast and complex experiences around. If you’re feeling a bit lost and want more information, here we will give you the Hollowed Trello link. By accessing the board you will find everything you need to know about the game!

What Is the Hollowed Trello Link?

In this case, we have two boards for you. One is the Hollowed Insider Trello, and the other is the Hollowed Community board, made by players. Overall, we recommend starting with the Community board if you are new to the game. Both boards were confirmed to be online and working as of 22 November 2024.

You don’t need a Trello account to access either of these boards, as they are public. Naturally, in this case, having your own account will get you easier and quicker access as you can add both to your dashboard. Still, bookmarking them will work fine as well.

What Is On the Hollowed Trello Board?

Both boards contain more or less the same information. The Community one does a better job at explaining the basic mechanics, while also containing more recent information on all the latest updates to the game. It goes into detail explaining how MP and XP work, along with the alignment and Karma systems.

Both boards then present columns containing details on the faces, armor, and weapons that you find in Hollowed. Ranging from the Assassin’s Armor to the powerful Dimensional Spear, the boards give you useful details on each one, along with the cost and how to obtain them.

Quite useful are also the columns on spells, detailing what kind of effects you can expect, and also how to obtain spells like Ovn and Vindict. Moving on, you’ll find information on where to find NPC Trainers that will help you level up faster, along with generic interactive NPCs that give you quests and useful information.

Finally, the community board also lists all the different ingredients you can find in the world and how to use them. Plus, you will find specific information on lore characters and interactive objects, describing how they work and how you can use them to your advantage, such as lighting fields.

