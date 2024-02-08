How to Fix nProtect GameGuard Anticheat Issues in Helldivers 2

Need some help as you fix nProtect GameGuard anticheat issues in Helldivers 2? The new co-op shooter has finally released, but PC players in particular are reporting compatibility issues with the game’s anticheat system. If it’s preventing you from loading into the action, we’re here to help.

How to Fix Helldivers 2 nProtect GameGuard Anticheat Issues

At launch, the only way to fix anticheat issues with Helldivers 2’s nProtect GameGuard system is to whitelist the GameGuard folder on your antivirus software.

Among the community, Helldivers 2 has courted controversy and unhappiness for choosing to use nProtect GameGuard. Players have reported an issue where the anticheat completely prevents them from booting the game entirely.

Reddit user Llamarroza says that GameGuard error code 114 pops up when trying to start Helldivers 2, meaning the game doesn’t load in. Common fixes like reinstalling the game, turning off firewall settings, and fiddling with admin rights haven’t resolved the problem.

Fortunately, user GreatestJakeEVR on the Helldivers 2 subreddit seems to have found a solution to bypass this problem and play the game. Here’s what you need to do:

Head to the Helldivers 2 folder on your PC, and click on the bin folder within.

Delete the existing folder named ‘GameGuard’ within the bin folder.

Run the base Helldivers 2 program as a .exe file, and a new version of the GameGuard folder will appear.

Make a note of the route to this specific folder.

Head onto your PC’s antivirus software. Navigate through its file explorer to go back to this GameGuard folder and add it specifically to your antivirus whitelist.

Boot Helldivers 2 up again, and it should work properly.

Following these instructions, you should be able to resolve any issues within your PC’s firewall and antivirus software in relation to the Helldivers 2 anticheat. Failing that, you’ll need to wait for a hotfix. We recommend checking the game’s X page and Discord server for any updates from the devs.

For more on the game, read up on how to fix Helldivers 2 crashing. We’ve also got tips on how to get around matchmaking errors.