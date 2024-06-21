GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties Update Release Time Countdown

While we wait for GTA 6, GTA Online has arrived with a new update. Calling all aspiring bounty hunters! Strap on your holsters and prepare to clean up the streets of Los Santos and Blaine County in Grand Theft Auto Online’s latest update, Bottom Dollar Bounties. Here, we’ll count down to the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties update release time so you can jump right in.

GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties Release Time

Grand Theft Auto Online’s latest update, Bottom Dollar Bounties, arrives on June 25, 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Whether you’re a seasoned bounty hunter or a newcomer to the criminal justice scene, Bottom Dollar Bounties offers exciting new experiences for everyone.

On that day, the update will likely go live at the usual weekly update time, which is 5am ET. Therefore, if you want to jump in as early as possible, you might have to be up early.

What’s New in the Bottom Dollar Bounties

Maude Eccles! It’s time for a new sheriff in town – or rather, bounty hunter. In Bottom Dollar Bounties, Maude is entrusting her legacy to her daughter, Jenette. Team up with Jenette to take over Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement and bring in a whole new wave of criminals. Track down fugitives, collect bounties, and experience the thrill of the hunt in this action-packed update.

While bounty hunting takes centre stage, Bottom Dollar Bounties offers a wealth of content for all GTA Online players. Put your driving skills to the test with the new Rockstar Creator update featuring custom Drift and Drag Races. This is just the beginning – Rockstar promises a summer filled with more Creator features, new vehicles, and exciting experiences to explore in Los Santos.

Looking to expand your criminal justice repertoire? Bottom Dollar Bounties introduces off-the-books Dispatch Work for LSPD Officer Vincent Effenburger. Take the wheel of new Law Enforcement Vehicles and help clean up the streets in a different way.

Longtime GTA players will recognise Maude Eccles from her role as a stranger in GTA V. In GTA Online, she’s offered bounty missions through Instructional Messages. Bottom Dollar Bounties expands on this concept, allowing you to work directly with Maude’s daughter and build a successful bounty-hunting business.

That’s all you need to know about the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties release time. Until then, be sure to check out our other GTA Online articles. Read up on how to start Bounty Hunting Missions in GTA Online.

