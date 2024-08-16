Grimoires Era Trello Link (August 2024)

Grimoires Era is one of many Roblox games inspired by hit anime, in this case Black Clover. There’s a lot to cover in the title, so you might be looking for where to get started. Here’s everything you need to know about the Grimoires Era Trello link.

What Is the Grimoires Era Trello Link?

Grimoires Era does have a Trello, which you can find following this link.

However, it’s bare at the moment: there’s only one card, advising of a scam that affected the game earlier this year. There are few details about exactly what happened, only that it was brought upon by “malicious third parties”.

As the Trello is seemingly run by the game developers, it’s reasonable that they would focus on fixing the issue before maintaining the Trello board.

What’s on the Grimoires Era Trello Board?

As stated, the only thing on the Trello Board at the moment is one Information Card. However, we can expect that when more cards are added to the board there will be plenty of additional information.

This information could include:

Weapons

Items

Quests

Skills

Events

Enemies and Bosses

Locations

Cheats

Bugs

However, this is speculative at the moment. We’ll be updating this article as and when there’s new information. The good news is that even though the Trello board is bare at the moment, there are other places where you can get information on the game, including on some of the topics listed above.

The first is through the game itself. As with many Roblox games, there’s a built-in chat feature, using which you can get advice from other players. You can also check the official Discord server of developer Game Funzy, as well as their official X (formerly Twitter) page.

