Need some help with a Gray Zone Warfare The Brave quest walkthrough? The hardcore FPS is packed with hundreds of small missions to complete, with rewards that bolster your arsenal and inventory. You get given The Brave by Lab Rat, a reliable questgiver NPC, quite far into your progression. Let’s look at how to complete it.

How To Complete The Brave Quest in Gray Zone Warfare

The Brave takes place in Hunter’s Paradise, an area to the north of the Gray Zone Warfare map. Your task is to locate a person of interest who has gone missing, discovering any clues as to their whereabouts. After some preliminary investigation, you quickly discover that Hunter’s Paradise was their last location. Head there, and between the Foxtrot 1 and 2 spawn areas is a middle point where there’s a gap of forest containing a shooting range.

Head into this shooting range and start looking around. You’ll soon find a row of posts, two of which have shooting targets on them, and one that has a body tied to it. Approach the body and walk behind it, looking to the floor. You’ll find an item on the ground called Goodbye Letter. Pick it up and the first Subobjective Completed message pops up.

Then, all you need to do is speak to Lab Rat, who gave you the quest in the first place. With definitive proof that you’ve found the person of interest, the mission ends!

Image Source: Madfinger Games

The Brave Quest Rewards

For completing The Brave, you get the following rewards:

2x Life Blood

$5,500

1,000 XP

150 Lab Rat Reputation

That's all you need to complete The Brave quest in Gray Zone Warfare!

