Genshin Impact Triumphant Frenzy Event Guide

Genshin Impact version 4.4 features a domain combat event called Triumphant Frenzy. You can use various trial characters in the game, and in this guide, we’ll cover the best team composition for each stage.

How to Complete Triumphant Frenzy Event in Genshin Impact

The Triumphant Frenzy event consists of five stages, with each stage having four rounds. You can gain access to different trial characters in every stage, and you want to make a team composition that can fully utilize the buff of that level.

Stage 1 – Rhythmic Quickstep

In the first stage, you can get a CRIT Rate buff when a character’s current HP increases or decreases. The enemies in this level have different weaknesses, so you want all sorts of characters in your team. Here are the best team composition in each round:

Round 1 – Neuvillette, Kazuha, Yae Miko, and Bennett

Round 2 – Dehya, Lyney, Kazuha, and Bennett

Round 3 – Wriothesley, Yelan, Dehya, and Yae Miko

Round 4 – Navia, Furina, Yelan, and Neuvillette

Stage 2 – A Blade From Above

The second stage focuses on Plunging Attacks, where you can unleash a shockwave with every hit. Xianyun is extremely useful for this level, but Gaming and Xiao are also great options.

Round 1 – Diluc, Xianyun, Xingqiu, and Bennett

Round 2 – Xianyun, Ayaka, Xingqiu, and Diona

Round 3 – Gaming, Kazuha, Diona, and Bennett

Round 4 – Xiao, Kazuha, Faruzan, and Gaming

Stage 3 – Blazing Like A Flaming Flower

Vaporize or Melt elemental reactions are buffed in the third stage. To fully utilize the buff, you want to have Hydro/Cryo and Pyro units in your team.

Round 1 – Yelan, Furina, Xingqiu, and Bennett

Round 2 – Ayato, Yelan, Xiangling, and Bennett

Round 3 – Yoimiya, Kokomi, Xingqiu, and Furina

Round 4 – Ayato, Dehya, Ganyu, and Xiangling

Stage 4 – Law of Concentrated White Light

In the fourth stage, you simply need to deal elemental damage to get damage buff.

Round 1 – Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, Fischl, and Xingqiu

Round 2 – Raiden Shogun, Nahida, Xinqiu, and Bennett

Round 3 – Keqing, Xianyun, Yae Miko, and Nahida

Round 4 – Ayato, Kazuha, Fischl, and Bennett

Stage 5 – The Shimmering Tree Shadows

The last stage focuses on Dendro elemental reactions, which consist of Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Aggravate. You want to have at least one Dendro unit in your team.

Round 1 – Furina, Nahida, Shinobu, and Collei

Round 2 – Cyno, Yelan, Nahida, and Collei

Round 3 – Alhaitham, Baizhu, Yelan, and Shinobu

Round 4 – Keqing, Xianyun, Baizhu, and Furina

That's the end of our guide on the Triumphant Frenzy event.