Genshin Impact Triumphant Frenzy Event Guide

Genshin Impact version 4.4 features a domain combat event called Triumphant Frenzy. You can use various trial characters in the game, and in this guide, we’ll cover the best team composition for each stage.
How to Complete Triumphant Frenzy Event in Genshin Impact
The Triumphant Frenzy event consists of five stages, with each stage having four rounds. You can gain access to different trial characters in every stage, and you want to make a team composition that can fully utilize the buff of that level.
Stage 1 – Rhythmic Quickstep
In the first stage, you can get a CRIT Rate buff when a character’s current HP increases or decreases. The enemies in this level have different weaknesses, so you want all sorts of characters in your team. Here are the best team composition in each round:
- Round 1 – Neuvillette, Kazuha, Yae Miko, and Bennett
- Round 2 – Dehya, Lyney, Kazuha, and Bennett
- Round 3 – Wriothesley, Yelan, Dehya, and Yae Miko
- Round 4 – Navia, Furina, Yelan, and Neuvillette
Stage 2 – A Blade From Above
The second stage focuses on Plunging Attacks, where you can unleash a shockwave with every hit. Xianyun is extremely useful for this level, but Gaming and Xiao are also great options.
- Round 1 – Diluc, Xianyun, Xingqiu, and Bennett
- Round 2 – Xianyun, Ayaka, Xingqiu, and Diona
- Round 3 – Gaming, Kazuha, Diona, and Bennett
- Round 4 – Xiao, Kazuha, Faruzan, and Gaming
Stage 3 – Blazing Like A Flaming Flower
Vaporize or Melt elemental reactions are buffed in the third stage. To fully utilize the buff, you want to have Hydro/Cryo and Pyro units in your team.
- Round 1 – Yelan, Furina, Xingqiu, and Bennett
- Round 2 – Ayato, Yelan, Xiangling, and Bennett
- Round 3 – Yoimiya, Kokomi, Xingqiu, and Furina
- Round 4 – Ayato, Dehya, Ganyu, and Xiangling
Stage 4 – Law of Concentrated White Light
In the fourth stage, you simply need to deal elemental damage to get damage buff.
- Round 1 – Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, Fischl, and Xingqiu
- Round 2 – Raiden Shogun, Nahida, Xinqiu, and Bennett
- Round 3 – Keqing, Xianyun, Yae Miko, and Nahida
- Round 4 – Ayato, Kazuha, Fischl, and Bennett
Stage 5 – The Shimmering Tree Shadows
The last stage focuses on Dendro elemental reactions, which consist of Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Aggravate. You want to have at least one Dendro unit in your team.
- Round 1 – Furina, Nahida, Shinobu, and Collei
- Round 2 – Cyno, Yelan, Nahida, and Collei
- Round 3 – Alhaitham, Baizhu, Yelan, and Shinobu
- Round 4 – Keqing, Xianyun, Baizhu, and Furina
That’s the end of our guide on the Triumphant Frenzy event. For more Genshin Impact content, you can check out our post on the best build for Xianyun.