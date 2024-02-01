Xianyun is the Adeptus name of Cloud Retainer, one of the powerful Adepti who protects Liyue. In this guide, we will go in-depth into the best Xianyun build in Genshin Impact to unleash her full power.

How to Build Xianyun in Genshin Impact

Xianyun is a five-star Anemo character who uses the Catalyst weapon. She is a great unit that can enable the Plunge Attack playstyle for other characters and can heal the whole team. Here is the best build you can use if you plan to make Xianyun as your main DPS:

Weapon: Crane’s Echoing Call Alternative: Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds, Skyward Atlas, The Widsith

Artifact Set: Desert Pavilion Chronicle Main Stats: Sands – Energy Recharge or ATK% Goblet – Anemo DMG Bonus Circlet – CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate Secondary Stats: Energy Recharge, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, or ATK%

Constellation: C2

Talent Priority: Elemental Skill > Normal Attack > Elemental Burst

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Like other five-star units, Xianyun has her own signature weapon that is crafted for her kit. Crane’s Echoing Call can increase her ATK, and after hitting an opponent with a Plunging Attack, all party members’ Plunging Attacks will be buffed by 28 percent for 20 seconds.

The best Artifact set for DPS Xianyun is Desert Pavilion Chronicle, which can increase her Anemo DMG. This gear will also boost her Normal Attack speed and buff her Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG whenever she hits opponents with Charged Attacks. If you have Furina on your team, I recommend equipping her with the Marechaussee Hunter set.

The best Constellation you should unlock is Xianyun’s C2, Aloof From the World. This Constellation increases the amount of Plunging Attack DMG buffs she offers during her Elemental Burst, making her a great support, especially when using Xiao.

For DPS Xianyun, you should upgrade her Elemental Skill first to increase her damage output. Then, you can level up her Normal Attack and, finally, her Elemental Burst. On the other hand, if you use Xianyun as a support, you should prioritize her Elemental Burst and then her Elemental Skill.

That covers everything you need to know about how to build Xianyun.