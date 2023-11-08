Best Furina Build In Genshin Impact

Furina is the fifth playable Archon introduced in Genshin Impact version 4.2. Like other Archon units, she’s very powerful, and many players may be tempted to pull for her. If you manage to grab a Furina, here’s a handy guide on her most optimal build.

How to Build Furina in Genshin Impact

Furina is a Hydro sub-DPS unit that also has some healing abilities. She can work in many team compositions and somewhat takes the role of Xingqiu. Here is the best build you can use:

Weapon: Splendor of Tranquil Waters

Artifact Set: Golden Troupe Main Stats: Sands – HP% Goblet – Hydro DMG Bonus or HP% Circlet – CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Secondary Stats: Energy Recharge, Elemental Mastery, HP%, CRIT DMG, and CRIT Rate

Constellation: C2

Talent Priority: Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attack

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twifinite

Furina’s best weapon is the Splendor of Tranquil Waters, which you can obtain from the limited-time weapon banner. If you don’t have it, you can equip the Festering Desire, 1.1 event-exclusive 4-star Sword, or the Fleuve Cendre Ferryman, which you can obtain from the Fontaine Fishing Association.

The Golden Troupe set is the best artifact you can equip on Furina. Most of her damage comes from the Elemental Skill, where she summons three water familiars to attack all nearby enemies. Not only will the Golden Troupe set increase her Elemental Skill DMG, but the 4-piece effect can buff her Elemental Skill DMG further when Furina is off the field.

The best constellation to unlock is her C2, which increases Furina’s Fanfare gain by 250 percent and her maximum HP by 140 percent. In simple terms, this constellation will upgrade Furina’s maximum damage and healing output.

While upgrading Furina’s Talents, you should focus on leveling up her Elemental Skill first since that’s the source of her damage. Afterward, you can upgrade her Elemental Burst to make her even stronger. Lastly, Normal Attack should be your last priority since Furina will be off the field during battles.

That’s all you need to know about the best Furina build in Genshin Impact. Before leaving Twinfinite, I suggest you read our guide on the Hydrop Tulpa and the All-Devouring Narwhal bosses since you need to beat these monsters to level up Furina.