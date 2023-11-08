Genshin Impact Hydro Tulpa Location & Boss Guide

The Hydro Tulpa is a new Fontaine boss introduced in Genshin Impact Version 4.2. While locating the boss initially can be tricky, defeating it can grant the player with EXP, Artifacts, Gemstones, and Ascension Materials that make the fight well worth the hassle.

Here’s where you can find the Hydro Tulpa, and how to defeat it.

Where to Find the Hydro Tulpa

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The Hydro Tulpa can be found in the Beryl Region of Fontaine, to the far northwest of the Elynas mountain ridge. To get there, players should use the Teleport Waypoint to the left of the Elynas mountain, then head north to the edge of the sandy coast.

From here, head into the water toward the Hydro Tulpa boss icon on the map, and then swim East. After swimming East, dive under the water until you see a large trench under the sea, called the Chemin de L’Espoir. The western wall within this trench should have a cave, which you need to swim through to reach a clearing. The Hydro Tulpa will be located in the middle of this clearing, and the boss fight will start immediately once the player approaches.

Before fighting the boss, make sure to unlock the Teleport Waypoint in front of the boss’s battlefield, so you can easily return to this area to farm the Hydro Tulpa.

How to Defeat the Hydro Tulpa

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

As a Hydro boss, the Hydro Tulpa is strongly resistant to Hydro attacks, meaning players will want to bring non-Hydro Main DPS and Sub-DPS units for the battle – Pyro and Cryo units are usually a good bet.

The Hydro Tulpa alternates between several moves including throwing water spears, slashing with its Hydro sword, and swinging and slamming a Hydro hammer. In addition, the boss can also summon miniature versions of itself known as Half-Tulpas, which will also attack the player with melee and ranged Hydro attacks.

Defeating the Hydro Tulpa is relatively straightforward; players are going to want to keep running around the arena to dodge its continuous attacks. The boss will usually dive under the water and dash to your location, then emerge and follow up with one of its attacking moves. You’ll want to dodge this series of attacks, then go in and deal as much damage as possible before the boss begins its next sequence of attacks.

Players will also be able to attack the boss while it’s attacking as long as they have a good shielding Support on their team, as well as a ranged DPS. As long as you’re alternating between running around to dodge attacks, and focusing on the main Hydro Tulpa, this boss battle can be completed with relative ease.

Hydro Tulpa Boss Rewards

Defeating the Hydro Tulpa will grant the player with Mora and EXP, as well as several other goodies. Defeating the boss at its maximum level can yield Varunada Lazurite Gemstones, Gladiator’s Finale and Wanderer’s Troupe Artifacts, as well as the new Boss Reward item called ‘Water that Failed to Transcend’. This new boss drop is a necessary Ascension Material for the new 5-Star Hydro unit Furina, making being able to farm this boss a necessity for those looking to level her up.

Congratulations, Traveler! You’ve downed the Hydro Tulpa, and now you’re ready to level up with our other handy guides below.