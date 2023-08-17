Best Lyney Pyro Build in Genshin Impact

The 5-star Pyro character, Lyney, has reinvigorated the magic of the seven regions as Fontaine’s spectacular magician. Aside from his mystifying abilities, he can be a great asset to the team, thanks to his outstanding bowmanship and fiery powers. In this guide, we’ll help you improve the character’s performance by showing you the best Lyney build in Genshin Impact.

What Is the Best Build for Lyney in Genshin Impact?

To enhance Lyney’s abilities, you can equip the following build in Genshin Impact:

Weapon: The First Great Magic

The First Great Magic Artifact: Marechaussee Hunter

Marechaussee Hunter Main Stats: Sands – ATK, Goblet – Pyro DMG Bonus, and Circlet – CRIT DMG/Rate

Sands – ATK, Goblet – Pyro DMG Bonus, and Circlet – CRIT DMG/Rate Secondary Stats: ATK%, CRIT DMG, CRIT Rate, and Energy Recharge

ATK%, CRIT DMG, CRIT Rate, and Energy Recharge Constellation: Level 2 or Level 3

Since Lyney excels in Charged Attacks, the First Great Magic is one of the best weapons due to his unique Charged level abilities. The bow also allows you to gain one Gimmick stack based on how many Pyro members you have in your party (same elemental types), increasing the DMG further. You can still get by with different skill sets, as it will provide you with a Theatrics stack through this method.

Marechaussee Hunter Artifact Set is another excellent option for Lyney’s build since it can help boost his Charged Attacks, similar to the First Great Magic. The four-piece works well with this particular offensive tactic, given that it will increase the CRIT rate substantially whenever there’s a change in his HP. You’ll have a lot of opportunities to activate this set due to the reduction of his health with the Level 2 Charged Attack, including the bonus effects of his main and secondary stats.

Last but not least is Lyney’s Constellation Level 2, which can provide a stack of Crisp Focus every two seconds whenever he is on the field. Thus, players can simply equip the character during battle to boost his CRIT DMG. But if you want to try something new, the Level 3 Prestidigation ability can improve his Normal Attacks, permitting you to spam his strikes as often as you wish.

With the best build for Lyney out of the way, you can learn about other characters of Version 4.0 with our Hydro Traveler build. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more Genshin Impact content.