Best Lynette Anemo Build in Genshin Impact

Lynette is a four-star Anemo sword wielder who is a part of Genshin Impact’s Version 4.0. Like all characters, you must equip valuable items to her gear set to revamp her standard abilities for the game’s ongoing battles. So, to help you with the character’s skills, we’ll show you Lynette’s best build regarding weapons, artifacts, stats, and Constellations.

What Is the Best Lynette Build in Genshin Impact?

As an Anemo character, players will need to equip items that are suited for Lynette. But, if you want to get the best possible performance, you can place these objects in her build:

Weapon : Sacrificial Sword

: Sacrificial Sword Artifact: Viridescent Venerer

Viridescent Venerer Main Stats: Sands – Energy Recharge, Goblet – Anemo DMG, and Circlet – CRIT DMG/Range

Sands – Energy Recharge, Goblet – Anemo DMG, and Circlet – CRIT DMG/Range Secondary Stats: Elemental Mastery, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Energy Recharge, ATK%, HP%

Elemental Mastery, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, Energy Recharge, ATK%, HP% Constellation: Level 1 or Level 6

The Sacrificial Sword is one of the best weapons for Lynette, as it can provide you with multiple opportunities for her passive abilities. That means players can take down enemies more frequently through the sword’s robust powers. You can get this tool by exchanging Wishes from the Weapons banner.

For her Artifact set, it’s recommended to go with the Viridescent Venerer since it can increase her Anemo DMG, including the team’s overall attack strategies. Players can earn this item by clearing out Domains or taking down high-leveled bosses. The main and secondary stats can also improve her performance significantly, enhancing her DMG and Energy rates.

Lastly, Lynette’s Constellation Level 1 can be a good fit for her build, as it features the ‘A Cold Blade Like a Shadow’ ability. This technique summons a vortex after the Enigmatic Feint’s Enigma Thurst hits an enemy with Shadowsign, pulling in any nearby opponents. Nevertheless, you can take it a step further with Level 6’s Watchful Eye, a skill that provides an Anemo Infusion and 20% Anemo DMG Bonus for six seconds.

With Lynette’s best build out of the way, you can start exploring Version 4.0’s latest region with our Fontaine guide. Be sure to also check out the relevant links below to see more Genshin Impact content.