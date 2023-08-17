Best Hydro Traveler Build in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact version 4.0 introduces a new region called Fontaine, which is the domain of the Hydro Archon. Like the previous areas, the Traveler will be able to unlock the Hydro element after touching a Statue of Seven. Here is the best build you can use to unleash the power of water at your enemies.

Genshin Impact Hydro Traveler Build Guide

Hydro Traveler is a decent F2P DPS unit if you’re running Bloom team comps. Although they won’t be able to beat five-star characters such as Yelan, they are still quite worthwhile to use. Here is the build you can run to get the best performance:

Weapon : Primordial Jade Cutter

: Primordial Jade Cutter Artifact Set : Nymph’s Dream

: Nymph’s Dream Main Stats : Sands – HP% or ATK% Goblet – Hydro DMG Bonus Circlet – CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

: Secondary Stats : Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK%, or HP%

: Elemental Mastery, Energy Recharge, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK%, or HP% Constellation: C2

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

As usual, the Primordial Jade Cutter is the best weapon you can equip on the Traveler due to its utility. The sword can give you an extra 44.1 percent of CRIT Rate when upgraded to level 90, allowing you to deal more damage. However, if you prefer to use it on other units, you can also equip the Favonious Sword or the new Fontaine craftable weapon Finale of the Deep on the Traveler.

The Nymph’s Dream artifact is a great set for Hydro Traveler, thanks to its set bonuses. You can get a 15 percent of Hydro DMG bonus when equipping two pieces, and you can gain access to the Mirrored Nymph buff by having the full artifact set. If you have a low-level Adventure Rank, you can use the Gambler artifact set until you can grind the tier 4 challenge in the Molten Iron Fortress Domain.

Like other elements, you can get Constellations for Hydro Traveler by collecting Hydroculus and completing Archon Quests. If you feel lazy, you can stop at the 2nd Constellation since it reduces the Movement SPD of the Burst by 30 percent and increases its duration by three seconds.

Besides getting Hydro Traveler, you can also acquire a free four-star Anemo unit with the release of Genshin Impact version 4.0. Lynette is an Ousia Fontaine character you can obtain after reaching a certain Adventure Rank.