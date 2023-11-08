How to Beat All-Devouring Narwhal in Genshin Impact

The All-Devouring Narwhal is a new Weekly boss released in Genshin Impact Version 4.2. This boss is unlocked after completing Chapter 4 Act 5 of the Archon quest in Fontaine, entitled ‘Masquerade of the Guilty’.

Defeating the boss once a week grants the player not only with EXP, but with valuable materials that can be used to level up the new Cryo 4-Star unit Charlotte, as well as the new Hydro 5-Star unit Furina. Here’s how you can beat the All-Devouring Narwhal boss with ease.

How to Defeat the All-Devouring Narwhal

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The All-Devouring Narwhal has no Elemental Weaknesses, and has a strong Resistance to Hydro. While this means you shouldn’t bring any Hydro Main DPS or Sub-DPS units, you still have some flexibility when it comes to the party you should use for this fight. Pyro, Cryo, and Electro Main and Sub-DPS units should all be great, but you can use whatever your strongest non-Hydro based party comp. In addition, you’ll need to bring a Pneuma or Ousia-aligned character to the fight, as certain phases of the boss require Pneuma or Ousia powers to progress.

In the first phase of the fight, the Narwhal will traverse the arena underwater, surfacing briefly to deal damage. When the Narwhal surfaces, you’ll want to use your strongest attacks to deal as much DMG as possible within the short periods of time the boss is hittable.

After this phase, a big sphere in the battlefield called the Eye of Maelstrom will summon onto the battlefield. When this dark sphere shows up, you’ll need to attack it using the power of Pneuma or Ouisia to destroy it and attract the boss again.

After this, the Narwhal will appear again and swallow the character, initiating the next stage of the fight involving a fight against the Dark Shadow. The Dark Shadow can summon smaller creatures to attack the player, but this can be prevented by using Pneuma or Ousia attacks on the shadow to immobilize it. After defeating the Dark Shadow, the Narwhal will also be immobilized for a brief period of time, as well as take increased DMG from attacks. This is when you’ll want to attack the Narwhal as much as possible. After this, the phases of the fight will repeat until the boss’s health is down to zero.

All-Devouring Narwhal Material Drops

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The All-Devouring Narwhal has the potential to drop three different 5-Star materials: Lightless Silk String, Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom, and Lightless Mass. These items can be used to level up the talents of two characters: Charlotte and Furina.

Charlotte requires Lightless Silk String to level up her talents, while Furina requires Lightless Mass. As of now, the Lightless Eye of Maelstrom has no uses in-game, but it will likely be used as a Talent Ascension material for a future Fontaine character.

Now that you’re equipped with the skills to beat the All-Devouring Narwhal, don’t forget to check out our extensive range of Genshin Impact guides below.