Best Gaming Build in Genshin Impact

Gaming has drawn quite a lot of attention in the Genshin Impact community thanks to his unique name. In this guide, we’ll explain the best build you can use to unleash his full power.

How to Build Gaming in Genshin Impact

Gaming is a four-star Claymore user with a Pyro vision. Although he is only a four-star character, he is a decent damage dealer, especially if you have unlocked his Constellations.

Weapon: Serpent Spine Alternative: Rainslasher, Mailed Flower, or Ultimate Overlord’s Mega Magic Sword

Artifact Set: Marechaussee Hunter Main Stats: Sands – Elemental Mastery or ATK% Goblet – Pyro DMG Bonus Circlet – CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate Secondary Stats: CRIT DMG, CRIT Rate, Energy Recharge, Elemental Mastery, or ATK%

Constellation: C6

Talent Priority: Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attack

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The best weapon for Gaming is Serpent Spine, thanks to its CRIT Rate sub-stat. This gear is amazing if you plan to use him as your main DPS. You can also consider equipping Rainslasher if your team composition is focused on Elemental Reactions. This Claymore is especially good if you have Hydro or Electro sub-DPS in your team.

When building Gaming, I recommend using the Marechaussee Hunter set, which increases his Normal and Charged Attack DMG. This gear is perfect for him since his Elemental Skill consumes his HP while his Burst recovers his health.

Gaming’s full potential can be realized once you unlock his C6, To Tame All Beasts. This Constellation boosts his Plunging Attack’s CRIT Rate by 20 percent and CRIT DMG by 40 percent. It also increases his Elemental Skill’s attack radius, making it even more deadly.

Gaming deals damage via his Plunging Attack, so you should prioritize leveling up his Elemental Skill. Then, you can upgrade his Elemental Burst to get extra damage from this ability. You may also consider leveling up his Normal Attack if you are using him as a main DPS and have C6 Bennett in your team.

That's the end of our guide on how to build Gaming.