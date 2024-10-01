Dwarven Realms Codes (October 2024)

To grab some free mounts in this new ARPG, be sure to redeem Dwarven Realms codes. Recently released by Crater Studios, it features large-scale fantasy battles with plenty of enemies and refined custom builds. Fortunately, creator codes can get you access to extra items.

All Dwarven Realms Codes

Dwarven Realms Codes (Working)

WOOFWOOF : Overwolf mount

: Overwolf mount MrLlama$ : MrLlama mount

: MrLlama mount Steelmage123$ : Steelmage mount

: Steelmage mount ZizaranWhale123 : Zizaran mount

: Zizaran mount NugiNeck123 : Nugiyen mount

: Nugiyen mount AaronRPG$ : AaronActionRPG mount

: AaronActionRPG mount Wudidojo312!: Wudjio mount

Dwarven Realms Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Crater Studios

How to Redeem Codes in Dwarven Realms

Making use of the above codes is slightly more confusing than you may expect. You’ll need to make a decent bit of progress in Dwarven Realms, clearing the tutorial until you have full access to the world. Here’s what you need to do:

Head into the Castle area.

Go towards the right-hand side of the area until you spot some bookshelves.

Walk towards the bookshelves and a passage splits open. Head through this to redeem codes!

How Do You Get More Dwarven Realms Codes?

Since most Dwarven Realms codes come courtesy of streamers, you’ll want to keep tabs on your favorite creators to spot any freebies. This could come in the form of additional mounts, or even some currency. We’d also recommend checking the game’s Discord and official website. If any codes arrive there, you’ll be the first to know.

Of course, our main recommendation is that you bookmark this page and check back with Twinfinite each time you boot up Dwarven Realms. We’ll keep an eye out for any new codes and add them to our list accordingly.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the Dwarven Realms coupon in question no longer works. As it’s still a reasonably new game, it’s hard to predict exactly how long each code will remain active for. Therefore, you’ll want to redeem each one as soon as you spot it on our list.

Other than that, make sure you’ve progressed far enough to have unlocked the bookcase area where redemption takes place. Also, double-check that you’re typing codes in exactly as seen on our list, without any typos.

