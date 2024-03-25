Dragon’s Dogma 2 is pretty insistent on making its traveling mechanics more involved. Here, fast travel hinges on finding and strategically placing precious Port Crystals. Let’s delve into the optimal spots to scatter these magical lifesavers throughout your journey. Here are the best locations for Portcrystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

What are Port Crystals?

Unlike many RPGs, Dragon’s Dogma 2 throws a curveball at fast travel. You won’t find a convenient “warp to here” option. Instead, you’ll encounter immovable Portcrystals scattered around the world. Activating these permanently marks them on your map for teleportation. However, the real game-changer lies in the portable Port Crystals. These are items that can be placed anywhere and activated using Ferrystones, allowing for instant teleportation markers at your desired location.

Best Early Game Port Crystal Locations

Checkpoint Rest Town

A frequent mid-game haunt, this town boasts several quests and serves as a key transition point between Battahl and Vermund. Placing a Portcrystal here streamlines travel for quests like “Hunt for the Jadeite Orb” and “Tension on the Highroads.” Additionally, it offers easy access to the oxcart routes on either side.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Sacred Arbor

Nestled in the Vermund wilderness, Sacred Arbor is the go-to place for elven merchants and elven quests. If you enjoy the scenery or want their unique elven weapons, you’ll find yourself returning often. A Port Crystal just outside the entrance saves you the hassle of crossing the precarious log bridge. Note that a Port Crystal becomes available here once you enter the True Ending.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Volcanic Island Camp

While seemingly misplaced, this camp holds strategic value. Its proximity to the Excavation Site and the Magick Archer and Warfarer Vocation-Maisters makes it a convenient late-game Portcrystal location. Plus, it cuts down on the trek through Drabnir’s Grotto when transitioning to Battahl.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Best Port Crystal Location

Bakbattahl

This bustling desert city is the most deserving of your Port Crystal placement. Its central location, overflowing quests, diverse shops, and proximity to key points of interest mirror the importance of Vernworth in Vermund. Teleportation between Bakbattahl and Vernworth via Ferrystones becomes a breeze, smoothing out late-game quests. Make this your primary Portcrystal location before the final chapter for seamless access during endgame quests.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Postgame Considerations

Under specific postgame circumstances, oxcart travel disappears, leaving Portcrystals as your sole fast travel option. Thankfully, certain locations receive automatic Portcrystals, so you won’t need to cover every inch of the map.

By strategically placing Portcrystals, you can transform Dragon’s Dogma 2’s world into your oyster, maximizing efficiency and minimizing travel headaches. So, activate those Portcrystals and conquer the vast landscapes with newfound ease!

That’s all you need to know about the best locations for Port Crystals. For more information, learn how to get all Dragon’s Dogma 2 endings and also learn how much of the fast travel is paid.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more