Category:
Guides

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 Fast Travel a Microtransaction?

Nobody needs to pay for Fast Travel
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 12:38 pm
Dragon's Dogma 2 port crystal microtransaction image from steam
Image via Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has received a lot of criticism for its microtransactions despite being a fully-priced AAA title. In particular, the Fast Travel items available for purchase are heavily scrutinized by players. Let’s go over what these items are, how you’re supposed to normally get them in-game, and if this means Fast Travel is a microtransaction in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

What Fast Travel Items Are Microtransactions

The Port Crystal is the only fast travel item in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that’s available for purchase on Steam. Each Port Crystal will cost you $2.99 USD. Port Crystals serve as custom teleport markers that you can place anywhere in the world for quick access.

However, you can actually get Port Crystals in the base game during the story quests and while exploring. You can even purchase one from the Dragonforged. In our main story campaign, we managed to get three of them without having to spend a dime. Three Port Crystals are enough to get around quickly as long as you know all the best locations and basic Oxcart routes.

Furthermore, using a Port Crystal requires Ferrystones. Ferrystones aren’t readily available in the early game, so purchasing a Port Crystal doesn’t make all that much sense. All in all, the game doesn’t really force you to purchase these Port Crystals and they’re an optional quality-of-life enhancement.

The Steam page adds that you can place up to ten Port Crystals in the world. However, as we mentioned, you’re not really going to need that many to get from one place to another. The Fast Travel microtransactions are an unnecessary purchase and you won’t be missing out on much if you don’t buy it. In fact, the Dragon’s Dogma 2 experience is a lot better without these purchases!

That’s all you need to know about the Fast Travel microtransactions in Dragon’s Dogma 2. While you’re here, be sure to learn how big the map is and the full list of Microtransactions.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 Full World Map & Locations
When Does Dragon's Dogma 2 Come Out?
Category: Guides
Guides
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Full World Map & Locations
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to Open Locked Doors in Seafloor Shrine in Dragon’s Dogma 2
dragon's dogma 2 locked seafloor shrine door
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Open Locked Doors in Seafloor Shrine in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Blade Ball Codes | Free Spins & Coins (March 2024)
all blade ball roblox codes
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Blade Ball Codes | Free Spins & Coins (March 2024)
Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady Klinger-Meyers Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 Full World Map & Locations
When Does Dragon's Dogma 2 Come Out?
Category: Guides
Guides
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Full World Map & Locations
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to Open Locked Doors in Seafloor Shrine in Dragon’s Dogma 2
dragon's dogma 2 locked seafloor shrine door
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Open Locked Doors in Seafloor Shrine in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Blade Ball Codes | Free Spins & Coins (March 2024)
all blade ball roblox codes
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Blade Ball Codes | Free Spins & Coins (March 2024)
Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady Klinger-Meyers Mar 22, 2024
Author
Syed Hamza Bakht
A freelance journalist passionate about games and technology. You'll find me working at publications such as Gfinity and Twinfinite, trying to gather as many game codes as possible! Otherwise, I can be found struggling against my giant backlog of games.