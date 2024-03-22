Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 Fast Travel a Microtransaction?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has received a lot of criticism for its microtransactions despite being a fully-priced AAA title. In particular, the Fast Travel items available for purchase are heavily scrutinized by players. Let’s go over what these items are, how you’re supposed to normally get them in-game, and if this means Fast Travel is a microtransaction in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

What Fast Travel Items Are Microtransactions

The Port Crystal is the only fast travel item in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that’s available for purchase on Steam. Each Port Crystal will cost you $2.99 USD. Port Crystals serve as custom teleport markers that you can place anywhere in the world for quick access.

However, you can actually get Port Crystals in the base game during the story quests and while exploring. You can even purchase one from the Dragonforged. In our main story campaign, we managed to get three of them without having to spend a dime. Three Port Crystals are enough to get around quickly as long as you know all the best locations and basic Oxcart routes.

Furthermore, using a Port Crystal requires Ferrystones. Ferrystones aren’t readily available in the early game, so purchasing a Port Crystal doesn’t make all that much sense. All in all, the game doesn’t really force you to purchase these Port Crystals and they’re an optional quality-of-life enhancement.

The Steam page adds that you can place up to ten Port Crystals in the world. However, as we mentioned, you’re not really going to need that many to get from one place to another. The Fast Travel microtransactions are an unnecessary purchase and you won’t be missing out on much if you don’t buy it. In fact, the Dragon’s Dogma 2 experience is a lot better without these purchases!

