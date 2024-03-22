Category:
Guides

All Microtransactions in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Treat yourself to a few optional extras
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 09:27 am
dragon's dogma 2 true ending logo
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Dragon’s Dogma 2 players were surprised to see a list of over 20 microtransactions linked to the new release. These optional extras are expected in a free-to-play game but not so much with a game that already costs almost $70. So what do these microtransactions promise? Read on to find out about all microtransactions in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

All Available Microtransactions in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Microtransactions in Dragon’s Dogma 2 offer deals on in-game currency and items such as keys, fast travel ports, and camping gear. They cost roughly between one and five dollars each. Let’s find out what’s on offer!

Dragon's Dogma 2 thief holding blades
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
MicrotransactionDescriptionPrice
Explorer’s Camping Kit – Camping GearGain a special camping kit with the option to purchase at shops again later in-game. $2.99
Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection – Custom SoundsChange in-game music and sound effects to the ones in the original Dragon’s Dogma.$2.99
Harpysnare Smoke Beacons – Happy Lure ItemEmits a scent enticing harpies in certain locations. Contains three beacons.$0.99
Heartfelt Pendant – A Thoughtful GiftWhen offered as a gift to a loved one it deepens the bond between you.$1.99
Ambivalent Rift Incense – Change Pawn InclinationsUsed while camping and burnt as incense to obtain an item to change your pawn’s inclination once to a random one. $1.99
Makeshift Gaol Key – Escape From GaolGet out of gaol free key! Can only be used once. $0.99
Art of Metamorphosis – Character EditorAllows the Arisen to edit their own appearance or the appearance of a pawn. Only used when visiting a barberie. $1.99
Portcrystal – Warp Location MarkerCan be set at a destination of your choice. Use a Ferrystone to take you immediately to the Portcrystal location. Only 10 Portcrystals can be set at any one time.$2.99
Wakestone – Restore the Dead to Life (A)A stone ensorceled with magick. It holds the power to restore the dead to life – but only once.$0.99
Wakestone – Restore the Dead to Life (B)A stone ensorceled with magick. It holds the power to restore the dead to life – but only once.$0.99
Wakestone – Restore the Dead to Life (C) A stone ensorceled with magick. It holds the power to restore the dead to life – but only once.$0.99
Wakestone – Restore the Dead to Life (D) A stone ensorceled with magick. It holds the power to restore the dead to life – but only once.$0.99
Wakestone – Restore the Dead to Life (E)A stone ensorceled with magick. It holds the power to restore the dead to life – but only once.$0.99
500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (A)Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn. $0.99
500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (B)Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn. $0.99
500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (C)Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn. $0.99
1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (A)Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn. $2.99
1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (B)Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn. $2.99
1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (C)Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn. $2.99
1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (D)Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn. $2.99
2500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn. $4.99

That’s every microtransaction on offer overall in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Stick around for more Dragon’s Dogma 2 hints and tips such as the best settings on PC, all Dragon’s Dogma 2 endings explained, and how to recruit pawns.

Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 Map Size – How Big The Map Is
A vast landscape in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Guides
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Map Size – How Big The Map Is
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Should You Side With the Shogunate or the Anti-Shogunate in Rise of the Ronin? Explained
Shogunate Faction Members Together at Night in Rise of the Ronin
Guides
Should You Side With the Shogunate or the Anti-Shogunate in Rise of the Ronin? Explained
Keenan McCall Keenan McCall Mar 22, 2024
Read Article All Endings in Rise of the Ronin
All Endings in Rise of the Ronin
Guides
All Endings in Rise of the Ronin
Cameron Waldrop Cameron Waldrop Mar 22, 2024
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.