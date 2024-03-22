Dragon’s Dogma 2 players were surprised to see a list of over 20 microtransactions linked to the new release. These optional extras are expected in a free-to-play game but not so much with a game that already costs almost $70. So what do these microtransactions promise? Read on to find out about all microtransactions in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

All Available Microtransactions in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Microtransactions in Dragon’s Dogma 2 offer deals on in-game currency and items such as keys, fast travel ports, and camping gear. They cost roughly between one and five dollars each. Let’s find out what’s on offer!

Microtransaction Description Price Explorer’s Camping Kit – Camping Gear Gain a special camping kit with the option to purchase at shops again later in-game. $2.99 Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection – Custom Sounds Change in-game music and sound effects to the ones in the original Dragon’s Dogma. $2.99 Harpysnare Smoke Beacons – Happy Lure Item Emits a scent enticing harpies in certain locations. Contains three beacons. $0.99 Heartfelt Pendant – A Thoughtful Gift When offered as a gift to a loved one it deepens the bond between you. $1.99 Ambivalent Rift Incense – Change Pawn Inclinations Used while camping and burnt as incense to obtain an item to change your pawn’s inclination once to a random one. $1.99 Makeshift Gaol Key – Escape From Gaol Get out of gaol free key! Can only be used once. $0.99 Art of Metamorphosis – Character Editor Allows the Arisen to edit their own appearance or the appearance of a pawn. Only used when visiting a barberie. $1.99 Portcrystal – Warp Location Marker Can be set at a destination of your choice. Use a Ferrystone to take you immediately to the Portcrystal location. Only 10 Portcrystals can be set at any one time. $2.99 Wakestone – Restore the Dead to Life (A) A stone ensorceled with magick. It holds the power to restore the dead to life – but only once. $0.99 Wakestone – Restore the Dead to Life (B) A stone ensorceled with magick. It holds the power to restore the dead to life – but only once. $0.99 Wakestone – Restore the Dead to Life (C) A stone ensorceled with magick. It holds the power to restore the dead to life – but only once. $0.99 Wakestone – Restore the Dead to Life (D) A stone ensorceled with magick. It holds the power to restore the dead to life – but only once. $0.99 Wakestone – Restore the Dead to Life (E) A stone ensorceled with magick. It holds the power to restore the dead to life – but only once. $0.99 500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (A) Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn. $0.99 500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (B) Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn. $0.99 500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (C) Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn. $0.99 1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (A) Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn. $2.99 1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (B) Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn. $2.99 1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (C) Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn. $2.99 1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (D) Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn. $2.99 2500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn. $4.99

That’s every microtransaction on offer overall in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Stick around for more Dragon’s Dogma 2 hints and tips such as the best settings on PC, all Dragon’s Dogma 2 endings explained, and how to recruit pawns.

