Dragon’s Dogma 2 players were surprised to see a list of over 20 microtransactions linked to the new release. These optional extras are expected in a free-to-play game but not so much with a game that already costs almost $70. So what do these microtransactions promise? Read on to find out about all microtransactions in Dragon’s Dogma 2.
All Available Microtransactions in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Microtransactions in Dragon’s Dogma 2 offer deals on in-game currency and items such as keys, fast travel ports, and camping gear. They cost roughly between one and five dollars each. Let’s find out what’s on offer!
|Microtransaction
|Description
|Price
|Explorer’s Camping Kit – Camping Gear
|Gain a special camping kit with the option to purchase at shops again later in-game.
|$2.99
|Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection – Custom Sounds
|Change in-game music and sound effects to the ones in the original Dragon’s Dogma.
|$2.99
|Harpysnare Smoke Beacons – Happy Lure Item
|Emits a scent enticing harpies in certain locations. Contains three beacons.
|$0.99
|Heartfelt Pendant – A Thoughtful Gift
|When offered as a gift to a loved one it deepens the bond between you.
|$1.99
|Ambivalent Rift Incense – Change Pawn Inclinations
|Used while camping and burnt as incense to obtain an item to change your pawn’s inclination once to a random one.
|$1.99
|Makeshift Gaol Key – Escape From Gaol
|Get out of gaol free key! Can only be used once.
|$0.99
|Art of Metamorphosis – Character Editor
|Allows the Arisen to edit their own appearance or the appearance of a pawn. Only used when visiting a barberie.
|$1.99
|Portcrystal – Warp Location Marker
|Can be set at a destination of your choice. Use a Ferrystone to take you immediately to the Portcrystal location. Only 10 Portcrystals can be set at any one time.
|$2.99
|Wakestone – Restore the Dead to Life (A)
|A stone ensorceled with magick. It holds the power to restore the dead to life – but only once.
|$0.99
|Wakestone – Restore the Dead to Life (B)
|A stone ensorceled with magick. It holds the power to restore the dead to life – but only once.
|$0.99
|
|Wakestone – Restore the Dead to Life (C)
|A stone ensorceled with magick. It holds the power to restore the dead to life – but only once.
|$0.99
|Wakestone – Restore the Dead to Life (D)
|A stone ensorceled with magick. It holds the power to restore the dead to life – but only once.
|$0.99
|Wakestone – Restore the Dead to Life (E)
|A stone ensorceled with magick. It holds the power to restore the dead to life – but only once.
|$0.99
|500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (A)
|Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn.
|$0.99
|500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (B)
|Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn.
|$0.99
|500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (C)
|Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn.
|$0.99
|1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (A)
|Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn.
|$2.99
|1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (B)
|Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn.
|$2.99
|1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (C)
|Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn.
|$2.99
|1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift (D)
|Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn.
|$2.99
|2500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift
|Used to hire pawns or purchase special items. Granted after staying at the Inn.
|$4.99
That’s every microtransaction on offer overall in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Stick around for more Dragon’s Dogma 2 hints and tips such as the best settings on PC, all Dragon’s Dogma 2 endings explained, and how to recruit pawns.