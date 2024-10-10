Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Tier List (October 2024)

There are over 180 characters in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, which can be transformed and fused into various iterations with different powers. In this guide, we’ll provide you with a tier list of the best characters in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, including their skills, attacks, and unlock conditions.

Best Characters Tier List for Sparking Zero

Rankings Characters SS Goku (Super) Ultra Instinct, Vegeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4, Broly (Super) Super Saiyan Full Power, Anilaza, Fused Zamasu. S Gogeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4, Gogeta (Super) Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, Majin Vegeta, Metal Cooler, Super Gogeta (Z), Omega Shenron (GT). A Frost, Dyspo, Cooler Final Form, Roasie, Mecha Frieza, Majin Buu (Evil), Kakunsa, Hirudegarn, Goku Black Super Saiyan Rose. B Baby Vegeta (GT), Goku (GT) Super Saiyan 4, Bojack, Gohan (Future) Super Saiyan, Bergamo, Caulifla Super Saiyan 2.

SS-Tier Characters

The most powerful characters in Sparking Zero have exceptional speed and power, strong attacks, and great combos, as well as high damage output and tankiness. Goku (Super) Ultra Instinct is especially overpowered, with many players already wanting it to be nerfed, but we’ll see how the developer reacts to these pleas.

Characters Blast 1 Skills Blast 2 Attacks Unlock Conditions Forms/Fusions Goku (Super) Ultra Instinct -Ultra Movement

-No Backing Down -Ultra Kamehameha

-Ultra Barrage

-Supreme Kamehameha -Complete ‘Goku’s Mentor’ in Vegeta’s episode battle.

-Buy for 120,000 Zeni at Level 1. Ultra Instinct -Sign- Vegeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4 -Explosive Wave

-Finish Sign -Final Flash

-Spirit Breaking Cannon

-Final Shine Attack -Complete ‘Pushing the Limit’ in Goku’s episode battle.

-Buy for 120,000 Zeni at Level 1. Gogeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4 Broly (Super) Super Saiyan Full Power -Wild Move

-Untamed Instinct -Gigantic Cannon

-Blaster Meteor

-Gigantic Catastrophe -Complete ‘Goku’s Strength’ in Goku’s episode battle.

-Buy for 60,000 Zeni at Level 10. Super Saiyan Fused Zamasu -Immortal Body

-This is True Justice! -Holy Wrath

-Blades of Judgement

-Lightning of Absolution -Wish for him at Super Shenron.

-Buy for 120,000 Zeni at Level 20. Half-Corrupted Gogeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4 -Wild Sense

-Power Up to the Very Limit -Big Bang Kamehameha

-Ultimate Impact

-Ultra Big Bang Kamehameha -Use Gogeta in battle 10 times.

-Buy for 120,000 Zeni at Level 10. None

S-Tier Characters

This batch of characters is equally good, having balanced stats and only with a few drawbacks. But they all have versatile, strong attacks, great range, and powerful special moves. Many of them are ideal for aggressive playstyles, so if that’s your kind of game, be sure to unlock some of these heroes!

Characters Blast 1 Skills Blast 2 Attacks Unlock Conditions Forms/Fusions Anilaza -Ultrasonic Sensor

-Howl -Warp Punch

-Spread Energy Blast

-Destruction Burst -Complete the offline ‘Tournament of Power’.

-Buy for 120,000 Zeni at Level 1. None Gogeta (Super) Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan -Instant Transmission

-Stardust Barrier -Stardust Blaster

-Meteor Explosion

-Ultimate Kamehameha -Complete bonus battle ‘The Greatest Saiyan of All’.

-Buy for 105,000 Zeni at Level 1. Super Saiyan Majin Vegeta -Prince’s Pride

-Majin’s Awakening -Final Impact

-Big Bang Attack

-Final Explosion -Complete ‘The Long-Awaited Battle’ in Vegeta’s episode battle.

-Buy for 105,000 Zeni at Level 1. None Metal Cooler -Instant Transmission

-Regeneration -Lock-On Buster

-Finger Blitz Barrage

-Supernova -Use Cooler in battle 10 times.

-Buy for 105,000 Zeni at Level 10. Cooler Final Form Super Gogeta (Z) -Immovable Stance

-I’m the One Who Will Defeat You! -Big Bang Kamehameha

-Punisher Drive

-Stardust Breaker -Complete the offline ‘Other World Tournament’.

-Buy for 105,000 Zeni at Level 1. None Omega Shenron (GT) -Wild Sense

-Power Up to the Very Limit -Gigantic Blaze

-Dragon Thunder

-Minus Energy Power Ball -Buy for 120,000 Zeni at Level 10. Syn Shenron

A-Tier Characters

If you’re looking for solid support abilities and defensive options, then check out these heroes. They’re all fast and deal decent damage, but don’t expect them to outperform S-tiers.

Characters Blast 1 Skills Blast 2 Attacks Unlock Conditions Forms/Fusions Frost -Explosive Wave

-Welcome to My World -Chaos Beam

-Secret Poison

-Chaos Ball -Complete the offline ‘Tournament of Destroyers’.

-Buy for 90,000 Zeni at Level 1. None Dyspo -Super Maximum Light Speed Mode

-Pride Trooper Pose 2 -Justice Crusher

-Justice Kick

-United Justice Stream -Complete ‘Virtuous Warrior, Virtuous Villain’ in Frieza’s episode battle.

-Buy for 90,000 Zeni at Level 1. None Cooler Final Form -Psychokinesis

-Psycho Barrier -Death Beam

-Death Chaser

-Supernova -Use Cooler in battle 10 times.

-Buy for 90,000 Zeni at Level 10. Cooler Roasie -Full Power Charge

-Maiden’s Fury -Yatchaina Fist

-Full power Energy Blast Volley

-Love Symphony -Complete ‘Neo Tri-Beam Is All Powered-Up Like Never Before’ bonus battle.

-Buy for 90,000 Zeni at Level 10. None Mecha Frieza -Psychokinesis

-Finish Sign -Death Beam

-Fissure Slash

-Supernova -Complete ‘Frieza Descends on Earth’ in Frieza’s episode battle.

-Buy for 90,000 Zeni at Level 1. None Majin Buu (Evil) -Paralyze Beam

-Mystic Breath -Super Kamehameha

-Flame SHower Breath

-Guilty Flash -Complete ‘To Be the Best: Advanced’ bonus battle.

-Buy for 90,000 Zeni at Level 1. Majin Buu Kakunsa -Wild Sense

-Maiden’s Fury -Primal Charge

-Primal Instinct

-Love Symphony -Buy for 90,000 Zeni at Level 1. None Hirudegarn -Explosive Wave

-Dark Eyes -Chou Makousen

-Super Explosive Wave

-Gigantic Flame -Complete ‘Great Saiyaman vs. Kaiju?!’ bonus battle.

-Buy for 90,000 Zeni at Level 10. None Goku Black Super Saiyan Rose -Instant Transmission

-Audacious Laugh -Black Kamehameha

-Godly Display Slash

-Godly Black Kamehameha -Wish for him at Super Shenron.

-Buy for 75,000 Zeni at Level 20. Fused Zamasu

B-Tier Characters

Lastly, here are heroes that are useful for support but lack the power of higher-tier characters. Still, they can be fun to play, but generally, they struggle against stronger opponents.

Characters Blast 1 Skills Blast 2 Attacks Unlock Conditions Forms/Fusions Baby Vegeta (GT) -Explosive Wave

-High-Tension -Galick Gun

-Finger Blitz Barrage

-Final Flash -Use Vegeta in battle 10 times.

-Buy for 75,000 Zeni at Level 10. Super Baby 1 Goku (GT) Super Saiyan 4 -Instant Transmission

-All I Need Is Five Seconds! -x10 Kamehameha

-Meteor Crash

-Dragon Fist -Complete ‘Number One Spot’ in Vegeta’s episode battle.

-Buy for 75,000 Zeni at Level 1 Super Saiyan 3 Bojack -Psycho Barrier

-Full Power -Full-Power Energy Ball

-Trap Shooter

-Grand Smasher -Complete ‘Combined Power’ in Gohan’s episode battle.

-Buy for 60,000 Zeni at Level 10. Full-Power Gohan (Future) Super Saiyan -Evil Barrier

-Power Up to the Very Limit -Hyper Masenko

-Special Beam Cannon

-Fierce Combination -Complete ‘Face of Despair! Gohan vs. Android’ bonus battle.

-Buy for 60,000 Zeni at Level 10. Gohan (Future) Bergamo -Howl

-Come at Me! -Wolfgang Penetrator

-Danger Knuckle

-Triangle Danger Beam -Complete the ‘Rematch with Bergamo the Crusher’ bonus battle.

-Buy for 60,000 Zeni at Level 1. None Caulifla Super Saiyan 2 -Wild Sense

-Full Power -Energy Blast

-High Power Rush

-Limit Break Blaster -Complete ‘Fight! Universe 6’s Mightiest Warriors’ bonus battle.

–Buy for 60,000 Zeni at Level 1. Caulifla

That’s it for our tier list of the best characters in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. For more guides, check out How to Unlock all What If Scenarios and All Goku Story Paths. We also have guides on How to Get and Use Dragon Orbs, How to Dodge, and How to Chase Change.

