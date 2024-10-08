How to Chase Change in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has a Chase Change mechanic and a tutorial for it, but the tutorial doesn’t explain how to perform a Chase Change properly. Hopefully, Bandai Namco will fix this tutorial soon. Until then, for those of you interested in learning, we’ll go over how to properly perform a Chase Change in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero as well as the best control settings for it.

Best Chase Change Settings in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

To simplify things, performing a Chase Change in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero needs you to land 3 light attacks and then press the R3 and L3 keys simultaneously. The R3 key brings up the character change menu and the L3 key selects the character you need. However, the timing and feel for this is incredibly unintuitive, so we suggest changing your settings.

From the Main Menu, go to Options (prompt shown in the lower right corner) > Controls & Camera > Show/Hide Switch Panel > Change it from L3+R3 to R3.

image via Bandai Namco

This way, you only need to press R3 to perform a Chase Change attack. You can also set it up so that the Transformation Panel is set to L3 (making it so that the Emote Panel is L3+R3). Now, you just need to master the timing. Pressing L3 usually resulted in the Transformation menu propping up. If you intend to continue with the regular controls, we suggest instead of pressing L3 and R3 at the same time, it’s easier to press R3 first and then lightly tap L3 as you move the R analogue into the direction you need

How to Perform Chase Change in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

The timing for the Chase Change is incredibly confusing and can take a good while to master. We’ll try to simplify what you need to do here. After your first 3 attacks, you have to bring up the change screen first, then flick the stick towards the character you want, and you have to do it while you’re in a neutral state, not during any attack. This might be confusing to understand, but essentially, it means you need to stop thinking of Chase Change as a combo attack and use it as more of a switch move after 3 hits.

image via Bandai Namco

First, we suggest practising switching characters normally and then applying it during your combos with a bit of pause. Land your first 3 attacks, then try to time it while your opponent is being knocked back. There is actually a fairly generous window to perform it as long as you’re not rushing the Chase Change.

That’s all you need to know on how to perform the Chase Change and the best controls for Chase Change in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. For more guides, learn how to deflect beams, and how to perform a Sonic Sway.

