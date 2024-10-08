Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has some of the most in-depth and fleshed-out combat mechanics from the entirety of the Dragon Ball gaming franchise. There are several unique skills that are hard to master but incredibly rewarding once you get the hang of them. One defensive skill you’ll want to master to take your dodges to the next level is learning how to Sonic Sway in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

What is Sonic Swaying

Sonic Sway is the hardest defensive technique to master in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, but with its high risk, it also provides you with a great counter-attacking opportunity. It’s the perfect way to counterattack when your opponent performs a high-commitment rush attack towards you, and you can even use it against certain Ki Blasts. The benefit is that it leaves your opponent wide open for a counterattack and also reduces their Ki.

image via Bandai Namco

Mastering the Sonic Sway in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero can take a bit of time, so here’s a quick breakdown of how to perform Sonic Sway and some tips to improve your consistency.

How to Sonic Sway in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Right before your opponent’s Rush Attack or Ki Blast connects, Hold Circle/Hold B if you’re using Standard Controls and then press Triangle/Y during the block. If you perform the Sonic Sway properly, you’ll get a unique animation and audio queue. For alternative controls, just remember you need to hold the guard button to block and then press the Ki button to trigger the Sonic Sway.

If you’re struggling with consistency with your Sonic Sways, it’s generally a timing issue. If you hit the counter right as the opponent’s attack connects, you will perform the Sonic Sway; otherwise, you will perform the parry and counter instead. It’s a very minor difference, and it depends on your opponent’s attack speed. Some characters have slower swinging attacks with windups and delays, so you need to match your counter timing to their attack animations rather than doing it purely on instinct.

That’s all you need to know on how to perform the Sonic Sway in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. For more guides, learn all the basics of dodging, and also learn how to deflect beams!

