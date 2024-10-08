Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has turned up the notch when it comes to environment destruction and devastating ki blasts and beam attacks. Your opponent can catch you off guard from anywhere, and energy beams are incredibly punishing. That’s why you should take time to master how to deflect Beams in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

How to Deflect Beams in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

The prerequisite for deflecting beams is having Ki and Two blast stocks. If you’re low on Ki, you cannot perform a Beam deflect. Furthermore, messing up the timing means wasting unnecessary amounts of your Ki, so ensure you get the timing right. The in-game description and tutorial for the Beam Deflect are confusing, so we’ll simplify it for you.

To perform a beam deflect, you need to press the guard button, Circle/Y(Or R1 for standard controls), on your controller to enter the guard stance, then you need to press Circle/B, and your character will enter the counter stance. Now, when you hold the Circle button, your character will maintain the counter stance, with an aura around you, but this will gradually drain your Ki. As long as you have two bars of skill points and enough Ki to maintain the stance, you will deflect all beam attacks in Dragon Ball: SPARKING! ZERO.

Furthermore, deflecting beams successfully can sometimes nullify it, and these deflect grant you a passive bonus that gives you massive multipliers for your Ki Recharge rate. It’s the perfect defensive method to start setting up your own Ki Rush counterattack.

How to Dodge Supers in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Besides regular Ki beams, some Supers also fall into the category of beams and energy blasts. It’s actually possible to completely avoid these as well. You can just hold the Counter button to deflect beams and automatically dodge Rush supers as long as you have 2 bars of Ki. However, this does not work against Ultimates. You can also Dragon Dash sideways(L+R2+X) or use rapid ascending/descending(R2+L1/L2) to move out of the way of projectile type Supers.

That’s all you need to know about deflecting beams and dodging Supers in Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO. For more guides, also learn how to perform a Sonic Sway, and how to Chase Change.

