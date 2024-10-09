How to Dodge in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero provides a unique blend of standard fighting games and its own iconic arena setting, which makes for some spectacular combat scenes. With all the offensive options at your disposal, a wide variety of defensive options will help you dodge in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. We’ll go over all the dodges in the game and the best methods to avoid Supers and Ultimates.

All Dodges and Blocks in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Guard

The basic guard is your primary tool of defense however it is not all-powerful. You will still always take chip damage if you block for too long or block Supers and Ultimates. Furthermore, grabs will go through your guard, and having your guard broken will leave you completely vulnerable. That’s why it’s important to pair the guard with counters and evasive tactics.

Recovery

There are two primary methods of recovery: Ground/Wall Recovery and Dragon Dash Recovery. Ground/Wall recovery is defensive and lets you quickly recover by pressing the down button right before you hit a surface. The Dragon Dash lets you immediately launch an offensive dash attack by pressing the up button right before you hit a surface.

Super Perception

Super Perception has a dedicated button that allows you to enter and hold a stance that will block and counterattack your opponent’s moves. However, holding it for too long might result in you getting punished for it.

Z-Vanish

The Z Vanish is your most basic evasive tactic that lets you avoid most attacks in the game by timing your guard. As long as you time your block and pick a direction you can vanish out of harm’s way.

Z-Counters

The Z Counter is the best tool to deal with enemy vanish attacks, as it lets you teleport behind them for a counter. When an enemy performs a vanish attack, press your block button for a Z-counter. However, your opponent can chain their own Z-counter to it. This starts a string of Z-counters until one of you misses the timing. The more this chain builds up, the more damage is dealt.

Revenge Counters

Revenge Counters are a combo breaker defensive tool that cost a Skill Count but can get you out of most situations. Even if you’re stuck in a combo or your enemy’s attack animation, you can press the R/R3 stick to launch a Revenge Counter and break out of it.

Super Counters

The Super Counter is similar to the Revenge Counter as it also lets you break out of enemy animations to counterattack. However, this counter needs perfect timing. Press up along with Square/X when your opponent is attacking you to launch your super counter.

Beam Deflect

Beam Deflect lets you gain a massive Ki generation buff as well as a cool animation that wastes your opponent’s Ki. You need to hold the guard stance and press the Ki button to enter the counter stance. As long as you hold this stance your character will nullify and deflect beams. We suggest checking out our detailed guide on how beam deflects work.

Sonic Sway

The Sonic Sway is the best method to deal with Rush Attacks and lets you temporarily enter what feels like an Ultra Instinct dodge mode. When your opponent launches a rush attack, hold the guard button to enter Super Perception and then press the Ki button. You’ll get a unique sound effect and animation if you were successful. We suggest checking out our detailed guide on how to Sonic Sway.

Those are all the methods to dodge, evade, and defend from enemy attacks, supers, and combos in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. For more guides, learn how the Chase Change mechanic works.

