Goku has the most important and lengthiest Story path in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero and it’s only fitting as he’s the iconic MC and face of the franchise. While you might be familiar with the story, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has added some optional what if scenarios you can experience during the regular campaign. We’ll go over a checklist of all Goku Story Paths in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero and how to get them.

All Goku Major Story Paths in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

There are a total of three branching story paths for Goku in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

Side by Side

Pushing the Limit

The Changing Future

Two of these require you to perform exceptionally well in combat and can be tricky to unlock for beginners.

Side by Side(Face Raditz Alone)

This is the very first decision you need to make as soon as you start Goku’s story. Raditz has kidnapped Gohan and Piccolo offers to help you out. However, you can refuse his offer to help and go alone. It’s possible to fail this path if you are unable to defeat Raditz on your own within the time limit, and this will send you down the normal story path. The time limit here is invisible, but you can tell it’s almost over when Piccolo arrives.

If you defeat Raditz on time, you can experience the Side by Side story path, which is as follows:

Raditz vs The Turtle School : Wear down Raditz before Krillin can help, or you’ll be redirected to the original narrative.

: Wear down Raditz before Krillin can help, or you’ll be redirected to the original narrative. Piccolo’s Proposal : After defeating Raditz, Piccolo offers to train Gohan to improve his power levels.

: After defeating Raditz, Piccolo offers to train Gohan to improve his power levels. Training Together : Goku can fight against Krillin, Yamcha, Tien, or Chiaotzu, and defeating any of them will progress the story.

: Goku can fight against Krillin, Yamcha, Tien, or Chiaotzu, and defeating any of them will progress the story. The Importance of Teamwork : Nappa arrives on Earth and is defeated by Goku. Vegeta kills him afterward.

: Nappa arrives on Earth and is defeated by Goku. Vegeta kills him afterward. Fearless Vegeta: Vegeta battles Goku and transforms into a Great Ape, and the fight continues after this transformation.

Vegeta battles Goku and transforms into a Great Ape, and the fight continues after this transformation. Great Ape Extermination! : Vegeta, now a Great Ape, must be defeated by reducing his health to end the battle.

: Vegeta, now a Great Ape, must be defeated by reducing his health to end the battle. The Battle Resumes Too Soon : Goku fights Vegeta again, and they form a temporary alliance.

: Goku fights Vegeta again, and they form a temporary alliance. Team Combat by an Unlikely Pair : Frieza’s forces arrive, and Goku defeats Dodoria and Zarbon.

: Frieza’s forces arrive, and Goku defeats Dodoria and Zarbon. Mysterious Elite Squadron : Guldo from the Ginyu Force fights Goku, who must wear him down to complete the battle.

: Guldo from the Ginyu Force fights Goku, who must wear him down to complete the battle. Consecutive Battles with the Ginyu Force! : Goku must defeat all five members of the Ginyu Force in one battle without regenerating health.

: Goku must defeat all five members of the Ginyu Force in one battle without regenerating health. Suspicious Vegeta : Vegeta, controlled by Captain Ginyu, turns on Goku, leading to a battle where Ginyu is later turned into a frog.

: Vegeta, controlled by Captain Ginyu, turns on Goku, leading to a battle where Ginyu is later turned into a frog. Frieza’s Transformation : Goku fights Frieza, forcing him to transform through his various forms, leading to the final showdown.

: Goku fights Frieza, forcing him to transform through his various forms, leading to the final showdown. Side by Side: Goku fights Frieza in his third form, and Vegeta forces Goku to retreat to recover after Frieza transforms into his final form.

Pushing the Limit(Join Piccolo)

The Pushing the Limit Sparking Episode can be unlocked by choosing to go with Piccolo instead of going alone. However, once again, to actually unlock the Sparking Episode you need to defeat Raditz before the timer runs out. Failing to do so will send you back down the main path. This path changes the moment Goku becomes a Super Saiyan and the final villain at the end of the Namek Saga.

Temporary Peace : Goku, now aware that Vegeta and Nappa are on their way to Earth, tests his son Gohan. The goal of this chapter is to defeat Gohan.

: Goku, now aware that Vegeta and Nappa are on their way to Earth, tests his son Gohan. The goal of this chapter is to defeat Gohan. Hurry, Goku! : Goku arrives just in time to help his friends who have been decimated by the Saibaman. The objective is to defeat the Saibaman.

: Goku arrives just in time to help his friends who have been decimated by the Saibaman. The objective is to defeat the Saibaman. Goku vs Nappa : Nappa and Vegeta arrive on Earth, and Goku battles Nappa. The goal is to reduce Nappa to his final health bar to end the fight.

: Nappa and Vegeta arrive on Earth, and Goku battles Nappa. The goal is to reduce Nappa to his final health bar to end the fight. A Saiyan’s Education : Goku once again battles Nappa, eventually defeating him. Vegeta kills Nappa out of shame after his defeat.

: Goku once again battles Nappa, eventually defeating him. Vegeta kills Nappa out of shame after his defeat. Transformation : After killing Nappa, Vegeta steps up to fight Goku. Vegeta transforms into a Great Ape after taking damage, knocking Goku unconscious.

: After killing Nappa, Vegeta steps up to fight Goku. Vegeta transforms into a Great Ape after taking damage, knocking Goku unconscious. Goku’s Rage : Vegeta, in his Great Ape form, injures Goku’s friends and his son, Gohan. Goku transforms into a Super Saiyan and defeats Vegeta but allows him to escape.

: Vegeta, in his Great Ape form, injures Goku’s friends and his son, Gohan. Goku transforms into a Super Saiyan and defeats Vegeta but allows him to escape. A Solo Journey to Planet Namek : Goku and his friends arrive on Planet Namek to search for the Dragon Balls, where they encounter Frieza’s forces. The objective is to defeat a Frieza Force Soldier.

: Goku and his friends arrive on Planet Namek to search for the Dragon Balls, where they encounter Frieza’s forces. The objective is to defeat a Frieza Force Soldier. Pushing the Limit: Vegeta returns as a Super Saiyan, revealing that he has already defeated Frieza. Goku, transforming into a Super Saiyan again, must defeat Vegeta, triggering the end of this pathway.

The Changing Future(Leave the Time Chamber)

The third and final Sparking Episode triggers during Goku and Gohan’s training arc in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber during the Cell Saga. Gohan will request you to go help the others in the fight against Cell. If you agree to go and defeat Cell without getting hit by the Solar Flare, you can start the Changing Future Sparking Episode.

Defeat Cell! : Goku arrives just in time to save Piccolo from Cell. To progress, you must defeat Cell in this episode, but beware of Cell’s Solar Flare attack, which can send you back to the main timeline if hit.

: Goku arrives just in time to save Piccolo from Cell. To progress, you must defeat Cell in this episode, but beware of Cell’s Solar Flare attack, which can send you back to the main timeline if hit. The Androids and Goku : With Cell defeated, the remaining Androids are still a threat. In this episode, the objective is to defeat Android 18 to advance.

: With Cell defeated, the remaining Androids are still a threat. In this episode, the objective is to defeat Android 18 to advance. Fun and Games : After overpowering Android 18, Goku must now take down Android 17 in this episode to trigger the final showdown of the third Sparking Episode.

: After overpowering Android 18, Goku must now take down Android 17 in this episode to trigger the final showdown of the third Sparking Episode. The Changing Future: Android 17 and 18 want to retreat, but Android 16 steps up to fight Goku. Defeating Android 16 will complete The Changing Future branch and Goku’s final Sparking Episode.

All Goku Minor Story Paths in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Besides the above three major story paths that result in completely different outcomes and endings, it’s possible to deviate from the main story several times with these minor branches. However, they will reconnect with the main story after a few battles and events.

Episode What If Requirement Arrival on Planet Namek Defeat Jeice first Goku’s Back Defeat Frieza without using the Spirit Bomb The Cell Games Begin! Defeat Cell with Goku A New Power Awakens Beat Majin Buu within a given time (before all the dialogue is exhausted) Frieza Returns Defeat Frieza as Goku when he arrives at Earth The Truth about Zamasu Defeat Zamasu and Goku Black before Trunks arrives Into a Third Future Defeat Zamasu and Goku Black within the time limit to unlock a third encounter. Search for the Ultimate Team Members! (Majin Buu) Invite Majin Buu to the Tournament of Power Search for the Ultimate Team Members! (Android 17) Invite Android 17 to the Tournament of Power Search for the Ultimate Team Members! (Tien) Invite Tien to the Tournament of Power Goku’s Strength Defeat Jiren within a given time (very short time limit)

Those are all of Goku’s story paths and Sparking Episode what ifs in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. You should also check all the what if scenarios for every character and how to get and use Dragon Orbs.

