How to Unlock all What If Scenarios in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero spices up the classic and beloved story of Dragon Ball Z by adding in some unique new What If scenarios. These result in branching paths with new outcomes and endings for you to explore before returning to the main storyline. We highly recommend experiencing all possible What If scenarios in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

What Are What If Sparking Episodes in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero?

Sparking Episodes are the alternate routes you can experience in the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero story mode. You can unlock the What If Sparking Episodes by meeting certain criteria in that character’s story path. You can see all the different What If routes if you look at the story map for each character. There are the main red path lines which show the ‘canon’ route, and all the blue dot paths are alternate story routes with many of these leading to whole new story outcomes.

These What If Sparking Episodes are generally more difficult than the main story path. There are around 7-8 hours worth of alternate story content added by these Sparking Episodes.

How to Unlock All What If Sparking Episodes in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

All Goku Sparking Episodes

Chapter Requirement Side by Side Choose “Go alone” in The Earth’s Mightiest Duo?! and then defeat Raditz as quickly as possible in Raditz vs. The Turtle School. Pushing the Limit Choose “Work with Piccolo” in The Earth’s Mightiest Duo?! and then defeat Raditz as quickly as possible in Rematch and Result. The Changing Future Choose “Go and help” in Hyperbolic Time Chamber and then defeat Cell without getting hit by Solar Flare.

All Vegeta Sparking Episodes

Chapter Requirement Parental Bond Defeat Android 18 as quickly as possible in Wind-Up Doll. Number One Spot Choose “Shake off brainwashing” in Vegeta’s Wicked Heart.

All Gohan Sparking Episodes

Chapter Requirement The Strongest Warrior Defeat the Frieza soldier and put up a good fight against Frieza in Defend Earth from the Frieza Force!

All Piccolo Sparking Episodes

Chapter Requirement A Mentor’s Guidance Choose “Help out Goku” in Faint Unease.

All Future Trunks Sparking Episodes

Chapter Requirement Shining Hope Defeat Zamasu and Goku Black as quickly as possible in Twisted World. Inherited Pride Choose “Stay here and train” in Trunks’s Choice and then defeat Gohan, Piccolo, and Vegeta as quickly as possible in To Become Strongest in the Universe. Next, choose “Follow Vegeta” in Father or Teamwork? Embarking toward Tomorrow Choose “Stay here and train” in Trunks’s Choice and then defeat Gohan, Piccolo, and Vegeta as quickly as possible in To Become Strongest in the Universe. Next, choose “Go with Gohan” in Father or Teamwork?

All Frieza Sparking Episodes

Chapter Requirement Fall of the Saiyans Defeat Goku without him transforming into the Legendary Super Saiyan. Frieza Force Joins the Fray Defeat Goku and Vegeta as quickly as possible in Frieza Revived and then complete all four branches of Frieza’s Philosophy.

All Goku Black Sparking Episodes

Chapter Requirement Proof of Justice Defeat Goku and Vegeta as quickly as possible in Act Three Begins.

All Jiren Sparking Episodes

Chapter Requirement True Strength Choose “Wait and See” in Saiyan Rampage.

Those are the requirements for all the What If Sparking Episode alternate story paths in Dragon Ball Super Sparking Zero. For more guides, learn how to deflect beams and how to perform a Sonic Sway.

