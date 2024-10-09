How to Get and Use Dragon Orbs in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

If you’re struggling with the main story episodes and their objectives in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero or find some of the content too challenging, then you need to learn how to get and use Dragon Orbs. They’ll make your life easier without having to invest several hours into learning all the game’s mechanics and grinding the side objectives for every episode.

How to Get Dragon Orbs in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

You can get Dragon Orbs by wishing for them after collecting 7 Dragon Balls and summoning Shenron. Out of the three dragons, only Shenron can grant you a wish that lets you get a Dragon Orb. Dragon Balls are not easy to collect and can take a decent bit of grinding to gather. You can collect two full sets from Goku and Trunks’ story mode. You can also do some optional objectives or grind for them in regular battles. Once you summon Shenron and have an Episode battle that’s still uncleared, you’ll get the option to wish for ‘I want to complete an Episode Battle‘. This grants you a Dragon Orb.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Note that it takes roughly 20-30 battles to get a single Dragon Ball to drop, so the grind can get tedious fairly quickly.

How to Use Dragon Orbs in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Dragon Orbs can be used to lower the difficulty of an Episode Battle, and also reduce the difficulty of its secondary objectives. Suppose you’re ever stuck at a particularly tough Episode Battle and don’t want to lower the difficulty or find its secondary objectives impossible to complete. In that case, that’s the perfect opportunity to use your Dragon Orb. Your number of owned Dragon Orbs is displayed on the screen’s top right side when navigating a character’s Episode map.

You can hover over an episode and select the option to use your Dragon Orb to clear it much more easily, and all secondary objectives and their unlocks. This can help in episodes that have very difficult requirements for unlocking the Sparking Episode What If paths.

That's all you need to know about what Dragon Orbs are and how to get and use them in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

