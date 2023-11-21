Does the Apparatus Cause Radiation Poisoning in Lethal Company? Answered

With so many creepy monsters out to kill you, no one will fault you for feeling just a little bit paranoid about your surroundings in Lethal Company. After all, these moons are meant to be all kinds of deadly. If you’re wondering whether there’s radiation poisoning in Lethal Company, here’s what you need to know.

Will the Apparatus Increase Radiation Poisoning in Lethal Company?

While out exploring various bases and facilities on a moon in Lethal Company, you’ll inevitably come across an item called the Apparatus. Picking it up will cause the game to send out a warning to your whole crew that that Apparatus has been acquired, which might lead to players thinking that it’s dangerous and can cause radiation poisoning.

However, the good news is that the Apparatus does not give you radiation poisoning in Lethal Company. And as far as we can tell, there’s no radiation status effect in the game that you need to worry about just yet.

The only scary thing that happens when you pick up the Apparatus is that the power in the facility will be cut off, so you should make this the last thing you grab while out on an expedition. We definitely recommend grabbing it as these are worth 80 Credits each, and considering how hard it is to earn money in the early game, selling these off can be a huge boon for your future expeditions.

It’s entirely possible that developers Zeekerss may add radiation poisoning to the game in the future, but for now, there’s no need to worry about it even if the in-game warning might seem a little bit too threatening for your liking.

That’s all you need to know about the Apparatus and radiation poisoning in Lethal Company. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a full list of Terminal commands, and how to get and use Radar Boosters.