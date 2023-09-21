Does Payday 3 Have a Campaign? Answered

The Career Mode from Payday 2 introduced a more story-based approach to the franchise, allowing fans to participate in a series of heists. But now that the third installment has arrived, some wonder: Does Payday 3 have a campaign? Here’s everything you need to know about this feature.

Is There a Campaign in Payday 3?

Payday 3 essentially has a campaign mode through its Heist storyline, requiring you to complete missions in a sequence to unlock the next phase. You can start with the first quest, No Rest for the Wicked, to get your feet wet in this crime journey. However, a few missions can be played out of order if you wish.

You can experience the campaign in multiplayer mode or solo, but you will need an online connection regardless of your playstyle. Keep in mind that some missions may be easier with other players, so you may need to jump in with party when it becomes too challenging. Nevertheless, players can change the difficulty level to Normal to get extra help with the mechanics.

To make it feel more like a campaign, there are a few cutscenes between the missions to familiarize oneself with the world and its characters. The No Rest for the Wicked cutscene will automatically be unlocked at the start of the game and the rest of them can only be accessed after completing the previous tier. For a complete overview, you can check out our All Heists guide to get a better idea of what to expect. You can also select to toggle the story videos if you want to focus primarily on the missions themselves.

That covers everything you need to know about the Payday 3 campaign, and you can learn more about the game by checking out the relevant links below, including its crossplay functionality.