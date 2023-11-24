Does Lethal Company Have Cheats? Answered

Sometimes, playing by the rules gets boring quickly, and you might be able to spice up your gaming experience with the odd cheat code here and there. So if you’re wondering whether there are cheats in Lethal Company, here’s what you need to know.

Are There Cheats in Lethal Company?

Simply put, no. There are no cheats in Lethal Company, and it’s unlikely there will ever be any implemented in the game.

The reason is simple: Lethal Company is a multiplayer game, so implementing cheats of any kind would easily ruin the experience for all players involved, and the developers likely want to prevent players from getting any sort of unfair advantage. Even though it’s primarily a PvE game, cheats would ruin the integrity of the experience, and make it less enjoyable overall.

Can You Use Console Commands in Lethal Company?

So now that we’ve established that there are no cheats in the game, the next question is, are there console commands?

Console commands have been implemented in a variety of different games, including Starfield and The Sims, but no, you can’t use them in Lethal Company either. This game does feature a Terminal where you can input certain commands and codes to do various things, but as far as we can tell, there are no overtly secret or cheat-like commands that can give you infinite money or infinite health, or anything to that effect.

Lethal Company’s Modding Scene

With all of that out of the way, however, it’s worth noting that even though the game is relatively new, the modding scene is becoming quite active very quickly. If you head over to the game’s Thunderstore page, you’ll see that it’s already populated with several mods that help to enhance the experience, such as increasing the lobby size, and adding in more suits to help with cosmetic customization.

It’s likely that the mods will only help with quality-of-life improvements or cosmetics, though, so don’t go in expecting anything game-breaking.

That's all you need to know about cheats in Lethal Company.