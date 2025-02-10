How to find the Doctor Head Mirror and Autopsy Board Game in Fallout 76

Fallout 76‘s The Science of Love challenge event is currently underway. With that, there’s a list of new tasks players must complete while wearing the Doctor Head Mirror to obtain the event rewards. Among the different challenges, one of the most difficult ones is finding the Autopsy Board Game while wearing the Doctor Head Mirror.

While the latter part is easy and requires a few steps, finding the Autopsy Board Game is the real challenge, especially for new and returning players.

To help you out, we prepared this detailed guide explaining how to get and equip the Doctor Head Mirror while sharing the best spawn location for the Autopsy Board Game in Fallout 76.

How to get and equip the Doctor Head Mirror

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

In Fallout 76, you can craft the Doctor Head Mirror at any Armor Station using Glass and Leather.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

But before that, you must obtain its crafting plans. Thankfully, all you need to do is head to the Atomic Shop.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Once there, navigate to the Apparel > Headwear section and look for Doctor Head Mirror.

It’s available in the shop for free. Once you find it, purchase it. Doing so will unlock the plans for crafting the Doctor Head Mirror.

Equipping the Doctor Head Mirror

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

To equip the Doctor Head Mirror, first open your inventory and head to the Items section.

After that, go to the Apparel tab and scroll through the clothing list until you find the Doctor Head Mirror. Once you do, click on it to equip it.

Where to find the Autopsy Board Game

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The game room in The Whitespring Refuge is one of the best spawn locations for the Autopsy Board Game in Fallout 76.

First, open your map, click on The Whitespring Resort icon and choose the ‘Fast Travel’ option.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

You will get two options for travel points:

Exterior

Whitespring Refuge

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Choose the latter one, ‘Whitespring Refuge.’ Once you spawn in, head straight and follow the path on the right side.

You will eventually arrive at the game room. Head inside and turn right. You will find a metal rack with a variety of board games.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Look in the far left corner, and you will spot the Autopsy Board Game, as you can see in the above screenshot.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Note: Before picking up the Autopsy Board Game, ensure you have equipped the Doctor Head Mirror.

That concludes our guide on how to get and use Doctor Head Mirror and Autopsy Board Game location in Fallout 76. For more on the game, check out how to access Skyline Valley and how to get the Ticket to Revenge rifle. We’ve also got guides on how to get and use Lightning Harvester and the current server status.

