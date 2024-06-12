Season 17 of Fallout 76, Skyline Valley, drops later today, but the servers will be down for some time while the new update is implemented, bringing Skyline Valley into the game. Here’s the current Fallout 76 server status and when downtime for Skyline Valley should end.

Fallout 76 Skyline Valley Server Status – When Does Downtime End?

The Fallout 76 servers are about to go down for maintenance to usher in the Skyline Valley update. The servers are due to go down at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET/3 PM BST. While there’s no exact timeframe for how long the server will be down, we estimate that the outage will last around three hours.

As per users on the Fallout 76 subreddit, the average downtime when Fallout 76 implements a new numbered update is three hours and 19 minutes. The longest downtime was six hours and 42 minutes for Update 24, while Update 35 saw the shortest downtime at one hour and 34 minutes.

However, the average time for maintenance as a whole is a little shorter, at two hours and 42 minutes.

Reddit user EndielXenon notes that even if the update is completed within two hours, it’s unlikely that the game will be back online prior to noon ET. Doing this could cause issues with a variety of daily and weekly challenges which reset at noon.

ℹ️ On Wednesday, June 12th at 10am ET/9am CT, we are bringing @Fallout 76 offline on all platforms to apply the Skyline Valley update.

For Server Status updates, keep an eye out on our https://t.co/GUl0steNY1 Status Portal, our Twitter, or our Official Discord Server. — Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) June 11, 2024

However, it’s unlikely that the update will be implemented in just two hours. Skyline Valley introduces a host of new features, including the game’s first-ever map expansion. The update will also introduce a new vault, Vault 63. With so much new content, we can reasonably expect that the update will be on the larger side.

The new area uncovered on the map is next to the Savage Divide, with enemies between levels 15 and 99. It’s worth treading carefully as you explore what Skyline Valley has to offer. If you don’t, you might end up out of your depth.

