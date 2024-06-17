How to Get & Use Lightning Harvester in Fallout 76

The Lightning Harvester is a new building item in Fallout 76, added with the Skyline Valley update. You first learn about it while exploring the Thunder Mountain substation TM-03 in Skyline Valley through a note stating why it was created and other details. Keep reading our guide as we explain how you can get and use Lightning Harvester in Fallout 76.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Lightning Harvester in Fallout 76

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

You can get the Lightning Harvester in Fallout 76 by grinding the new Dangerous Pastimes event in the Skyline Valley. It is at the Thunder Mountain substation TM-03 POI near the valley entrance.

Dangerous Pastimes is one of the significant Public Events added with the Skyline Valley update. It rewards players with various plans, legendaries, and other items, including Plan: Lightning Harvester. Players can learn about it through the Items > Notes section of the Pip-Boy.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Once again, the drop for the Plan: Lightning Harvester is based on RNG. Since it is tradeable and it keeps dropping even after you have learned the Plans, you can also look out for other players’ Vending Machines. They often sell the new Plans in exchange for Caps.

While you cannot control Public Events in Fallout 76, you can do server hop if you are not getting the Dangerous Pastimes often.

How to Use Lightning Harvester in Fallout 76

Assuming you have learned the Plan: Lightning Harvester via the Notes menu, you can craft it through the building menu at your base and in your workshops. You can find it in the Floor Decor section.

That concludes our guide on how to get and use Lightning Harvester in Fallout 76. For more on the game, while you are here, check out how to access Skyline Valley, Ticket to Revenge rifle and the current server status.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy